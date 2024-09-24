India go into the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a lot of hopes to finally get some silverware in their trophy cabinet. The Women in Blue have been among the better teams in recent times but that trophy has still eluded them. (More Cricket News)
The 2020 Women's T20 World Cup runner-up will be once again led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Thakur also part of the team among other big names. India last played a T20I during the Women's Asia Cup where they were shocked by Sri Lanka in the final.
India play West Indies and South Africa for two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup before opening their campaign on October 4. Here is everything you need to know about India's campaign at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
India at Women's T20 World Cup Previous Finishes
India have participated in all eight editions of the Women's T20 World Cup but have not been able to lay their hands on the trophy. Their best finish came in 2020 when they reached the final but lost the title clash against Australia.
2009: Semi-final
2010: Semi-final
2012: First Round
2014: First Round
2016: First Round
2018: Semi-final
2020: Runner-up
2023: Semi-final
India squad for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan
Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor
Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra
India full schedule for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup
India are placed in Group A for the tournament.
October 4: India vs New Zealand in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST
October 6: India vs Pakistan in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST
October 9: India vs Australia in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST
October 13: India vs Australia in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming
The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar application and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air the Women's T20 World Cup.