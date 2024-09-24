Cricket

India At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about India's campaign at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India-womens-t20-world-cup
Indian women's cricket team Photo: X/BCCIwomen
info_icon

India go into the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a lot of hopes to finally get some silverware in their trophy cabinet. The Women in Blue have been among the better teams in recent times but that trophy has still eluded them. (More Cricket News)

The 2020 Women's T20 World Cup runner-up will be once again led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Thakur also part of the team among other big names. India last played a T20I during the Women's Asia Cup where they were shocked by Sri Lanka in the final.

India play West Indies and South Africa for two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup before opening their campaign on October 4. Here is everything you need to know about India's campaign at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Australia are the defending champions of the Women's T20 World Cup. - ICC
Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India at Women's T20 World Cup Previous Finishes

India have participated in all eight editions of the Women's T20 World Cup but have not been able to lay their hands on the trophy. Their best finish came in 2020 when they reached the final but lost the title clash against Australia.

  • 2009: Semi-final

  • 2010: Semi-final

  • 2012: First Round

  • 2014: First Round

  • 2016: First Round

  • 2018: Semi-final

  • 2020: Runner-up

  • 2023: Semi-final

India squad for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

Indian women's team. - X/BCCIWomen
Harmanpreet Kaur Sounds Bold Warning For Australia Ahead Of T20 World Cup: 'We Can Beat Any Team'

BY PTI

India full schedule for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

India are placed in Group A for the tournament.

October 4: India vs New Zealand in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST

October 6: India vs Pakistan in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST

October 9: India vs Australia in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST

October 13: India vs Australia in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar application and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air the Women's T20 World Cup.

