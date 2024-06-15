The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team are facing a lot of backlash after their consecutive defeat against the USA and India. They managed to win the match against Canada but the clouds are hovering over their next match now.
Pakistan team will be eyeing to finish their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a win against Ireland on Sunday. The Paul Stirling-led side will also be willing to end their forgetful campaign with a victory.
Pakistan's bowling has not been up to standard, and the batting has been relatively slow, with poor shot selection making things messier. The Irish team has been struggling with poor performance throughout the tournament and will now be aiming to clinch victory against Pakistan on Sunday.
Pakistan vs Ireland Head-To-Head Record:
Pakistan have faced Ireland four times in the T20 internationals and have won three matches. Ireland have been successful in winning a single match recently during a bilateral series.
Total matches played - 4
Pakistan won - 3
Ireland won - 1
Pakistan vs Ireland Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little*, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young
Pakistan Vs Ireland Predicted Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young
Top Run-Scorers:
Babar Azam has made 4113 runs in 122 matches for Pakistan in T20Is which is the highest and for Ireland, it is their skipper Paul Stirling who has 3600 runs in 144 T20I matches.
Top-wicket takers:
Mark Adair has taken 121 T20I wickets in 85 matches for Ireland whereas leg spinner Shadab Khan has taken 107 wickets for Pakistan in 103 T20I matches.
Pakistan vs Ireland Weather Report
The weather forecast of Lauderhill in Florida for Sunday predicts cloudy and gloomy conditions with thunderstorms expected. Rain has previously disrupted two games at this venue including the India vs Canada match. This is the final of four games scheduled at this venue, and another washout is anticipated.
Pakistan vs Ireland Pitch Report:
The pitch has remained in good condition and is likely to be a slow-paced surface. The team that wins the toss will likely choose to bat first if the sun is shining. However, the outfield has been significantly affected by the constant rain, which may lead to a low-scoring game. The average score is 166 here which can be a winning total for any team citing the conditions.
Pakistan vs Ireland Match Prediction:
Pakistan are more likely to win the match against Ireland on Sunday. Both teams played a bilateral series just before the T20 World Cup and they know each other's strengths and weaknesses. Pakistan have an 80% chance of winning the dead rubber in comparison to Ireland's 20%.