Pakistan Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 36: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match 36

AP/Adam Hunger
Pakistan are out of Super 8 contention. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Out of the Super 8 race, both Pakistan and Ireland go up against each other on Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida trying to sign off from the T20 World Cup 2024 on a high. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Pakistan were shocked by USA in their opening encounter and then lost to India in their second match. They did win against Canada but a washout in the Ireland-USA contest at Florida meant they do not have a chance to get into the Super 8s.

Ireland have had a disappointing World Cup so far. They lost to India in their campaign opener but were also shocked by Canada in the second match. The washout against USA also put a full stop on their hopes of getting into the Super 8s.

The Pakistan team have zero points from their two games played at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - AP/Eduardo Munoz
Pakistan Cricketers Under PCB's Knife: Salary Cuts, Contract Reviews Loom After Early T20 World Cup Exit

BY PTI

Here's all you need to know about the Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match 36:

When is Pakistan Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match?

Pakistan Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played on June 16, Sunday at 8:00 PM IST at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Where to watch Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little*, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

