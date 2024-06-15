Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to restore some pride when they take on a under-firing Ireland in their final Group A match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at Lauderhill in Florida on June 15, Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Ireland had beaten Pakistan comprehensively in a bilateral game in days leading to the T20 World Cup and the contest — if at all it happens — could see both the teams in green fighting hard for a final laugh.
Ireland are the only team without a win in Group A and they will be inspired to sign off with their account opened, riding on Pakistan’s lack of confidence, their trait of being fallible at crucial stages and a unified effort.
But all that will come to fore only if the rain stays away to allow play to happen as Florida has witnessed a flood-like station amid heavy downpour in the last few days.
In fact, co-hosts USA’s unexpected qualification happened only after their contest here against Ireland was washed out, which had also ensured Pakistan’s exit in the first round.
Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little*, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.
Match starts at 8:00pm IST.