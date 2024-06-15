The United States qualified for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup by virtue of being the hosts, making their debut this time. However, now they have not only made it to the Super Eights but did it by handing elimination to the 2009 champions Pakistan as Florida witnessed torrential rain to washout the USA vs Ireland match on June 14, Friday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Pakistan led by Babar Azam (the batter who holds numerous records in the cricket world for his brilliance) played only three games this season before knocking out from group stage. The sole victory they tasted so far is the 7-wicket triumph over Canada. In their opening match, the newcomers United States defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in Super Over. And next was India to hand them a 6-run defeat.
Fans were disheartened by the performances of star players, especially from Mohammad Rizwan whose slow knocks somehow cost Pakistan the premature exit. He managed to post only 9 off 8 balls, 31 off 44 and 53 off 53 balls in the three matches played, which fell below expectations.
Once again, the spotlight is on fans' reaction following their favourites' early exit. This time, enraged fans did not hold back their criticism of the Pakistan Cricket team, inculding the veteran batter Mohammad Rizwan, labelling him as a 'selfish' player.
Captain Babar Azam, with scores of 44 off 43 balls, 13 off 10 and 33 off 33 balls in the three games respectively is under scrutiny. One of the fans him flayed calling, 'one loser to rule them all' counting on his failures over the intervening years and inability to lead Pakistan to the semi-finals of both the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Azam's side have suffered group stage exits in 2014 and 2016 as well, but never before with only three matches played. On every other ocassions, Pakistan managed to make it through the semi-finals, having won the cup in 2009.
Given this, Pakistan break its own record of earliest knock out in an ICC T20 World Cup. They ended up as runners up last year when England lifted the trophy.
Now, the men in green still has one more game left in their fixture against Ireland, which brings then an opportunity to end their campaign on a high.