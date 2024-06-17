Shaheen Shah Afridi's name echoed with cheers from the fans as he led Pakistan with exceptional performances in both bowling and batting, guiding them to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday, June 16. (Highlights|More Cricket News)
The match started with Pakistan winning the toss and deciding to bowl first in the match 36 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.
Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir dominated with the new ball, playing a pivotal role in Pakistan limiting Ireland to 106 for nine in a dead rubber.
It looked like Shaheen Afridi was making up for Pakistan's previous performances, as he returned with impressive bowling figures of 3/22, while Mohammad Amir scalped two wickets for 11 runs. The Pakistan bowlers ignited fire from the outset on a damp pitch after opting to bowl. Imad Wasim also bowled brilliantly in the middle overs, claiming 3/8, while Haris Rauf contributed with one wicket.
All the bowlers were at work from PAK and then it was the batters' turn to live up to their effort.
In the second innings, Pakistani players adopted a slow and steady approach, but they were losing wickets along the way. They were reduced to 57 for 5 in 9.3 overs before skipper Babar Azam (32 not out) and Abbas Afridi (17) did the repair job. Barry McCarthy (3/15) was the pick of Ireland bowlers.
It became a tense situation, but once again, Shaheen Shah Afridi came through to support Babar Azam, who remained not out at the crease. Afridi hit the final two sixes to secure Pakistan's victory. He became player of the match.
Brief Scores:
Ireland: 106 for 9 in 20 overs (Gareth Delany 31, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/22, Imad Wasim 3/8, Mohammad Amir 2/11).
Pakistan: 111 for 7 in 18.5 overs (Babar Azam 32 not out; Barry McCarthy 3/15).