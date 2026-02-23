Pakistan Vs England LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Pakistan Vs England LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the streaming details, weather forecast and pitch report of the Super 8 clash at the Pallekele International Stadium

Updated on:
Pakistan Vs England LIVE Streaming Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan and England will lock horns in the Super 8 match at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 24, 2026. Ap Photo
  • England thrashed Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their first Super 8 match

  • Pakistan's first Super 8 match against New Zealand got washed out

  • There is low probability of rain in Pallekele during Pakistan vs England match

Pakistan and England will lock swords in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

England will be beaming with confidence entering the match after beating the co-hosts Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their first group match. They looked scratchy in the group stage and were looking the same until the first half of their last match, putting only 146 after batting first, but their bowling attacked chipped in and bowled out Sri Lanka cheaply to register a dominant win.

On the other hand, Pakistan's first Super 8 match against New Zealand got washed away, and both teams shared a point each. The Green Shirts haven't looked convincing in the tournament so far, as they won against the associate teams but incurred a heavy loss against arch-rivals India in the group stage.

Pakistan Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The weather in Pallekele is known for it's unpredictability, however, there is low probability of rain during the fixture between England and Pakistan and the temperature is expected to hover in the early 20s during the night.

ENG vs PAK: Weather Forecast
There is low prediction of rain during the England vs Pakistan match at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 23, 2026. Photo: Weather and Radar
info_icon

Pakistan Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

Generally, the wicket at the Pallekele International Stadium is a sporting one, which has something for both batters and bowlers. However, given the weather and lack of sunlight in recent times at the venue, there could be moisture on the wicket, which could make it difficult for the batters. The average 1st innings score at the this venue is 170.

Pakistan Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM.

