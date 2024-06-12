Babar Azam lauded a much-needed T20 World Cup victory for Pakistan against Canada on Tuesday, though still regretted his side not wrapping up the win sooner. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Pakistan made light work of their 107-run target in New York, easing to their first win at this year's competition with 15 balls to spare and still boasting seven wickets in hand.
Mohammad Rizwan made a run-a-ball 53 in the chase, while captain Babar added 33 in what proved to be a routine victory.
Yet having already suffered a shock opening defeat to the United States and a low-scoring loss to rivals India, Babar was frustrated Pakistan could not finish the task sooner against Canada.
"Good for us, we need this win," Babar said during his post-match interview. "We started well with the bowling, in the first six overs we knew we had to be up to the mark.
"[Net run-rate] was in our mind, to win before 14 overs but the pitch made it difficult."
Mohammad Amir managed an economical 2-13 from his four-over spell as Canada's batters failed to get going against Pakistan.
The Pakistan bowler was named Player of the Match for his efforts, referencing a need for adaptability in the USA and West Indies.
"As a bowler you have to adopt the conditions, what the conditions are demanding," Amir said. "My role is very clear, what I'm going to do with the new ball and at the death.
"That's why I'm getting that success. That was a very important win. One more, who knows..."
Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar, meanwhile, was left frustrated.
"Definitely, it was a bit disappointing," he said. "We wanted to play a positive brand of cricket and I think the wicket was not very helpful.
"It was difficult to bat early on; not a good toss to lose. We were about 25 to 30 runs short."