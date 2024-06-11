Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Struggling PAK Face Optimistic CAN At Nassau County

Pakistan are on the brink of elimination - but they also hope for an unlikely miracle that could possibly come with cricket being a funny game and the T20 World Cup format is such that things can go from zero to hundred very soon. However, the clouds all seem gloomy for Pakistan after two back-to-back defeats to the United States and India. On the other hand, Canada have been resilient, displayed character and composure and will be somewhat confident going into the clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Scorecard)