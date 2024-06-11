Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Struggling PAK Face Optimistic CAN At Nassau County

Vintage Amir!
Back of a length, hint of shape and boom. Pakistan have their first wicket of the morning.
Impressive From Canada, Again
20 runs from 2.1 overs. Anything full and they have all the answers.
Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score: 11/0 (1)
A struggling Afridi who found it hard to hit his mark ends his first over giving away 11 runs.
Easy Pickings For Johnson
Shaheen starts with a leg stump full toss, and Johnson is up and running with a boundary.
PAK Look Animated Out There
Babar Azam looks charged up and is giving those final touches to his field.
Pakistan XI:
Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir
Canada XI:
Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon
Pakistan Bowl First In Do-Or-Die New York Clash
Skipper Azam called it right at the toss and has opted to bowl first at the Nassau County in New York.
Pakistan Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Score
Pakistan are on the brink of elimination - but they also hope for an unlikely miracle that could possibly come with cricket being a funny game and the T20 World Cup format is such that things can go from zero to hundred very soon. However, the clouds all seem gloomy for Pakistan after two back-to-back defeats to the United States and India. On the other hand, Canada have been resilient, displayed character and composure and will be somewhat confident going into the clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Scorecard)