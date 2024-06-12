Cricket

PAK Vs CAN: Pakistan Keep ICC T20 World Cup Hopes Alive With Crucial Win - Data Debrief

Pakistan are still in the hunt for a Super 8s spot, though they must comfortably beat Ireland in the final Group A game and hope for favourable results from elsewhere to secure a top-two finish

Rizwan hit an unbeaten half-century for Pakistan.
info_icon

Pakistan boosted their slim hopes of qualifying for the T20 World Cup Super 8s with a seven-wicket victory over Canada. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Muhammad Rizwan made an unbeaten half-century to give the Green Shirts a much-needed win in New York, having started their campaign with back-to-back defeats against the United States and India.

Aaron Johnson top-scored for Canada with an impressive 52 off 44 balls - including four sixes - as the Maple Leafers finished at 106-7.

Rizwan and Babar Azam led Pakistan's charge with a stand of 63.

Azam fell on 33 as he was caught off Dilon Heyliger, but Rizwan kept things ticking over before Usman Khan wrapped up the victory with 15 balls to spare.

Data Debrief: Ton up for Rauf

Pakistan are still in the hunt for a Super 8s spot, though they must comfortably beat Ireland in the final Group A game and hope for favourable results from elsewhere to secure a top-two finish.

On a brighter note, Haris Rauf's figure of 2-26 saw him notch up his 100th wicket in T20Is, becoming only the second player from his nation to hit triple figures after Shadab Khan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reasi Bus Attack: Sketch Of Terrorist Released, Rs 20 Lakh Reward Announced For Information
  2. Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: Guest List Includes Ram Charan, Nitish Kumar, Revanth Reddy, Jr NTR | Know Who All Are Coming
  3. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, New Army Chief After General Manoj Pande, To Take Charge On June 30th
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua
  5. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Raghu Dixit Says Sugar Is Used As Metaphor In His New Track ‘Shakkarpari’
  2. Annu Kapoor’s Dual Role Brings Vibrancy To ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’: Director Ishrat R. Khan
  3. LA Pride In The Park: Ricky Martin Takes People By Surprise With A Scintillating Performance On Pride Month – View Pics
  4. Countdown Starts For Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Sangeet To Be Held On June 19
  5. Amandeep Sidhu Worked On Body Language To Ace Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'
Sports News
  1. PAK Vs CAN: Pakistan Keep ICC T20 World Cup Hopes Alive With Crucial Win - Data Debrief
  2. Sports News Highlights June 11: India Out Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Race After 1-2 Loss To Qatar
  3. QAT 2-1 IND, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 'India Robbed' - Watch Qatar's Controversial Goal
  4. Pakistan Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar & Co Start Late But Arrive Just In Time
  5. Pakistan Vs Canada Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup: Quicks, Rizwan, Babar Help PAK Open Their Account
World News
  1. Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Offers 45,000 Free Pints To Celebrate Summer Solstice On June 20! Here's How To Get Yours
  2. 'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake
  3. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
  4. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  5. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. Sports News Highlights June 11: India Out Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Race After 1-2 Loss To Qatar
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan