Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel Rescue PAK On Rain-Hit Day 1

Bangladesh had Pakistan on the mat at 16-3 after a rain-delayed start, but half centuries from Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel took the hosts to 158/4 at stumps in Rawalpindi

saud-shakeel-pakistan-vs-bangladesh-1st-test-day-1-rawalpindi-ap-photo
Saud Shakeel plays a shot during Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (August 21). Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Bangladesh pace bowlers made full use of favorable conditions on a greenish wicket before half centuries from Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel rescued Pakistan to 158-4 on the opening day of the first cricket Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. (Highlights | Streaming | More Cricket News)

The tourists had Pakistan on the mat at 16-3 after wet patches on the outfield of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from early morning rain had delayed the toss for 4-1/2 hours.

But left-handed opener Ayub, who hit 56, and vice-captain Shakeel, unbeaten on 57, shared an aggressive 98-run fourth wicket stand in almost two hours before seamer Hasan Mahmud (2-33) broke through in the final session and had Ayub caught in third slip.

Ayub patiently saw off the early seam and swing of Bangladesh pace bowlers before striking four boundaries and a six in his 98-ball knock.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was 24 not out at stumps.

Shan Masood faces the press ahead of Pakistan's first Test versus Bangladesh. - null
PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener

BY Stats Perform

After the wet patches dried up in bright sunshine, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the all-important toss and his decision to field brought Bangladesh early success as the fast bowlers swung the ball well on a damp wicket.

Hasan lured Abdullah Shafique (2) to go for an early ambitious drive and Zakir Hasan took a spectacular acrobatic catch in the gully while diving full length to his right side.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood fell to a contentious caught behind decision from television umpire Darren Gough as left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam's (2-30) delivery jagged back into the left-hander.

Gough ruled in Bangladesh's favor after the tourists went for a TV referral of on-field decision of not out. Masood argued with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough before walking off in disbelief.

Pakistan's former all-format captain Babar Azam's struggle in red-ball cricket continued for the seventh successive test match as he tried to flick Shoriful down the leg side and was brilliantly snapped by wicketkeeper Litton Das without scoring.

Ayub and Shakeel then staged a good recovery and negated the off-spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz with sweep shots and the pace of tall Nahid Rana before Hasan broke through.

The two-Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship in which Pakistan is ranked sixth and Bangladesh eighth, just ahead of last-placed West Indies.

Rawalpindi will also host the second test starting after the Pakistan Cricket Board moved the game due to construction work going on at the National Bank Stadium ahead of next year's Champions Trophy.

