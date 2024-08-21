Captain Shan Masood says continuity was Pakistan's aim when selecting their side to face Bangladesh in the first of two Tests, with Saim Ayub picked as an opener over Muhammad Hurraira. (More Cricket News)
Hurraira was expected to get a chance when the two-match series gets under way in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, having impressed on the domestic stage for Islamabad United.
He scored 218 against a Bangladesh High Performance XI in a four-day match last month, also receiving his first international call-up for a tour of Sri Lanka.
He was not selected for his red-ball debut during that series, however, and he has also been overlooked for this week's first meeting with Bangladesh, despite Imam-ul-Haq being rested.
"We have plenty of riches in our opening batting," Masood said ahead of the Test. "Imam-ul-Haq isn't here for this series.
"We don't limit ourselves to 17 players. We have 20 to 25 players who are part of our squad.
"We initially felt that it was our ideal chance to check Muhammad Hurraira and see what he could offer the Pakistan team after doing so well in domestic cricket in the last three or four years.
"We rested Imam in this series. Saim, who is in good touch now, showed potential in the second innings against Australia.
"As a team, you have to send a message of continuity. So we will try to back the players. We want to give him a fair chance."
Masood also said the expected conditions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium had influenced the decision to select Mohammad Ali to lead the bowling attack.
"You have to look at a few factors," Masood said. "You have to take into account Pakistan's position in the WTC.
"We at least have to win the home matches. Secondly, you have to look at the ground conditions. Thirdly, we have to look at our team combination.
"I think Mohammad Ali gave us the surprise element, we have been seeing it for a long time."