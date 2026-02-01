Flashback: When Saleem Malik Called 'Bird' During Toss; Shahid Afridi Bit The Ball

On January 31 in 1995 and 2010, two Pakistan captains committed two different acts that gave the cricketing world two never-forgettable stories

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
on this day in 1995 2010 saleem malik toss bird shahid afridi bite ball
Shahid Afridi biting ball during Australia vs Pakistan 5th ODI in 2010. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • On this day in 1995, Saleem Malik called 'bird' at toss instead of 'heads' or 'tails'

  • On this day in 2010, Shahid Afridi bit the ball to make it reverse swing

  • On both occasions, Pakistan lost the game

Cricket has always been a sport associated with jaw-dropping trivia. Cricket trivia, by their nature, can stun the fans as well as make them giggle on occasions too. Some of them can be factually mind-boggling, while some of them can tickle the funny bone as well.

Pakistan cricket team is a side who are generally tagged along with hilarious cricket stories. Two of the most shocking but funny incidents in cricket history took place on January 31 in 1995 and 2010. On both occasions a star Pakistan cricketer was on the spotlight for making the wrong move.

Heads Or Tails? Or Is It A Bird?

The match referee pinched themselves in disbelief when Pakistan captain Saleem Malik called 'bird' during toss instead of saying 'head' or 'tail'. The incident happened in 1995 during a Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The coin had a eagle carved on one of the sides and Pakistan captain Malik decided to have some fun. He called 'bird' and the coin landed on the side the eagle was on.

Malik supposedly won the toss as Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower presumed. But match referee Jackie Hendriks was having none of it and he said Malik's call wasn't 'clear'. He decided to re-do the toss.

Related Content
Related Content

On the second occasion, Zimbabwe won the toss. They opted to bat first and Malik didn't take it well. Zimbabwe were down to 42/3 but a batting-friendly Harare pitch helped them to rebuild. Powered by Andy and Grant Flower, they posted 544/4 on the board before declaring. An already irked Pakistan went nowhere with their batting and Zimbabwe enforced an follow-on over them.

The second innings became a horror show for Pakistan, as David Brain's opening spell reduced them to 35/5 and Zimbabwe cruised to a 64-run victory. This was Zimbabwe's first Test victory in their history and all of it happened because Saleem Malik decided to have some fun at toss.

Smelling By Teeth

When Pakistan invented the art of reverse swing, they didn't anticipate that they will need a new skill to prepare the ball for it. While Australia's sandpaper incident remains infamous as one of the worst attempts to make the ball reverse swing, over the years, many cricketers have tried unfair means to change the shape of the ball. One of them was Pakistan's stand-in ODI captain Shahid Afridi, who tried to bite the ball and make it reverse.

This particular incident took place on January 31, 2010 at Perth. Pakistan were playing Australia in the last of five-match ODI series. Australia were already 4-0 up in the series and were chasing the score of 212 posted by Pakistan. It was the time when ODIs were played with only one ball and the old ball used to move in the end overs.

Pakistan got Australia down to 178/7 and were hoping to win the game. That is when the giant screen showed the camera capturing Afridi biting the ball to make it lose shape and reverse. Rod Tucker, the television umpire, immediately alerted Paul Reiffel and Asoka de Silva, the on-field umpires. Upon inspection, they replaced the ball.

“I was trying to smell it,” said Afridi later. But it was barely believable given the visuals that came out. He later pleaded guilty to match referee Ranjan Madugalle. He was banned for two T20Is for violating 2.2.9 offence of the ICC Code of Conduct (“changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3 of the Laws of Cricket”). His attempt also went in vain as Pakistan eventually lost the game and Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus