Flashback: When Saleem Malik Called 'Bird' During Toss; Shahid Afridi Bit The Ball

When Pakistan invented the art of reverse swing, they didn't anticipate that they will need a new skill to prepare the ball for it. While Australia's sandpaper incident remains infamous as one of the worst attempts to make the ball reverse swing, over the years, many cricketers have tried unfair means to change the shape of the ball. One of them was Pakistan's stand-in ODI captain Shahid Afridi, who tried to bite the ball and make it reverse.