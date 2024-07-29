Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid

A big time, passionate supporter of cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics, former India head coach says that the conversations he heard in the dressing room showcases that players will “fight tooth and nail” to be a part of the quadrennial event. (More Cricket News)
Dravid was also spotted in Paris on Sunday, July 28 attending a panel discussion on 'Cricket at the Olympics: Dawn of a New Era', at the India House celebrating the inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
"I've already heard a few conversations in the dressing room. People are talking about the 2026 T20 World Cup, there is an ODI World Cup in 2027, and you hear people saying there is the Olympics in 2028," Dravid said during the discussion as quoted by PTI.
The legendary batter also spoke about how players would want to experience the Olympic Village, interact with athletes, win gold medals and also stand on the podium.
"People are going to want to win that gold medal, stand on the podium, and be a part of the Games Village, a great sporting event, and interact with so many athletes. They will take this seriously, and players will fight tooth and nail to be out there," he added.
Dravid also hoped that both the men’s and women’s teams would go onto win gold medals at the Los Angeles Games, with both events expected to run concurrently.