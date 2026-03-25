New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Nick Kelly Pulls Off Brilliant One-Handed Catch In Christchurch Decider - Video

Summary of this article
Nick Kelly pulled off a well-timed one-handed diving catch after covering ground from mid-off
South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs in the fifth T20I in Christchurch
South Africa sealed the series 3-2 after winning the final two matches
The fifth and final T20I between New Zealand and South Africa in Christchurch had plenty riding on it, with the series level and both teams looking to finish on a high. While the contest delivered with both bat and ball, a standout moment in the field ensured the match would be remembered beyond just the result.
South Africa, after being asked to bat, got off to a steady start and built momentum through the middle overs. Meanwhile, during the 16th over of the first innings, SA batter Rubin Hermann looked set to accelerate when he miscued a shot off a length delivery, sending the ball high into the air. It appeared to be dropping safely between fielders, but Nick Kelly had other ideas.
Running across from mid-off, Kelly covered significant ground before diving forward to complete a low catch with one hand. It was a sharp effort that required both anticipation and control, and it briefly shifted the energy on the field. The dismissal came at a useful time, although South Africa continued to push on with the bat and ended up putting up a great total on the scoreboard.
South Africa close out series with disciplined performance
Despite losing a set batter, South Africa managed to post a strong total of 187, their highest against New Zealand in T20 internationals. Their wicketkeeper-batter played a key role with a quick half-century, maintaining pressure on the bowlers and ensuring a competitive score.
In response, New Zealand struggled to build partnerships during the chase. A few batters got starts, but none were able to convert them into a substantial innings. The South African bowlers maintained control through the middle overs and picked up wickets regularly to keep the required rate in check.
Eventually, New Zealand fell short by 33 runs, handing South Africa a 3-2 series win. After trailing earlier in the series, the visitors showed composure to win the final two matches and complete a turnaround.