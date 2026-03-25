New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Nick Kelly Pulls Off Brilliant One-Handed Catch In Christchurch Decider - Video

Nick Kelly’s sharp catch highlights 5th T20I as South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs to seal a 3-2 series win in Christchurch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Nick Kelly Pulls Off Brilliant One-Handed Catch In Christchurch Decider - Video
Nick Kelly Pulls Off Brilliant One-Handed Catch In Christchurch Decider - Video Photo: X/SonySportsNetwk
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nick Kelly pulled off a well-timed one-handed diving catch after covering ground from mid-off

  • South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs in the fifth T20I in Christchurch

  • South Africa sealed the series 3-2 after winning the final two matches

The fifth and final T20I between New Zealand and South Africa in Christchurch had plenty riding on it, with the series level and both teams looking to finish on a high. While the contest delivered with both bat and ball, a standout moment in the field ensured the match would be remembered beyond just the result.

South Africa, after being asked to bat, got off to a steady start and built momentum through the middle overs. Meanwhile, during the 16th over of the first innings, SA batter Rubin Hermann looked set to accelerate when he miscued a shot off a length delivery, sending the ball high into the air. It appeared to be dropping safely between fielders, but Nick Kelly had other ideas.

Also Check: New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th T20I Highlights

Running across from mid-off, Kelly covered significant ground before diving forward to complete a low catch with one hand. It was a sharp effort that required both anticipation and control, and it briefly shifted the energy on the field. The dismissal came at a useful time, although South Africa continued to push on with the bat and ended up putting up a great total on the scoreboard.

South Africa close out series with disciplined performance

Despite losing a set batter, South Africa managed to post a strong total of 187, their highest against New Zealand in T20 internationals. Their wicketkeeper-batter played a key role with a quick half-century, maintaining pressure on the bowlers and ensuring a competitive score.

Related Content
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score - X/Blackcaps
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th T20I Highlights: Proteas Clinch 3-2 Series Win With 33 Run Victory In Christchurch
South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs in 5th T20I to seal the series by 3-2. - X/Proteas Men
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Connor Esterhuizen Shines As Proteas Beat Kiwis In Decided To Clinch Series
Representative Image of a stadium - AP/ Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today
New Zealand take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I - X/ProteasMen
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online
Related Content

In response, New Zealand struggled to build partnerships during the chase. A few batters got starts, but none were able to convert them into a substantial innings. The South African bowlers maintained control through the middle overs and picked up wickets regularly to keep the required rate in check.

Eventually, New Zealand fell short by 33 runs, handing South Africa a 3-2 series win. After trailing earlier in the series, the visitors showed composure to win the final two matches and complete a turnaround.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aryaman Birla's IPL Journey: From Warming RR's Bench To Owning RCB

  2. With A Price Tag Of 27 Crore, Rishabh Pant Again Becomes The Centre Of Attraction Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Amelia Kerr Maiden T20I Ton Powers White Ferns To 92 Runs Victory

  4. 'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

  5. Bangladesh's New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Of Barred Shakib Al Hasan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  2. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  5. India’s First Court-Approved Passive Euthanasia Patient Harish Rana Dies

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  4. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran Captures Starlink Devices In Tehran As Trump Claims Talks Under Way

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security