New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Wellington Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Summary of this article
New Zealand welcome South Africa in the 4th T20I today
The series sees NZ take a 2-1 lead coming into today's match
Check the hourly weather
Hosts New Zealand will look to continue their winning run and inch closer to the series victory when they face South Africa in the fourth T20I at the Sky Stadium, Wellington on Sunday, March 22.
The Kiwis lead the five-match series 2-1 but today's game won't feature Mitchell Santner as James Neesham has been handed the captaincy duty for the 4th T20I. Neesham becomes the 12th man to lead the BlackCaps in T20Is.
Santner, along with other key NZ players such as Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson, have left for their IPL duties. Lockie Ferguson will miss his IPL side's first seven matches due to the birth of his child.
Expect the Wellington surface to favour the batters with good bounce and perfect pace. Batters will find it easy to bat on the pitch given the good batting conditions although the tough windy weather could help the seamers early on in the innings.
New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Wellington Hourly Weather
Expect the temperatures to drop as night time approaches in Wellington. No rain in sight and temperatures will fall from 19 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Squads
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Katene D Clarke, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox
New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Streaming Info
Catch the live broadcast of the NZ vs SA 4th T20I on the Sony Sports Network. For Live streaming, watch it on the SonyLiv, FanCode and Amazon Prime Video app and website, respectively.