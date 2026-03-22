New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Wellington Hourly Weather Forecast Today

With New Zealand losing a host of star players for the 4th T20I, visitors South Africa have a chance to level the series when the two teams lock horns in Wellington on Sunday, March 22. Check the hourly weather right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
James Neesham, NZ vs SA
Jimmy Neesham is set to lead NZ in the 4th T20I against SA in Wellington
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand welcome South Africa in the 4th T20I today

  • The series sees NZ take a 2-1 lead coming into today's match

  • Check the hourly weather

Hosts New Zealand will look to continue their winning run and inch closer to the series victory when they face South Africa in the fourth T20I at the Sky Stadium, Wellington on Sunday, March 22.

The Kiwis lead the five-match series 2-1 but today's game won't feature Mitchell Santner as James Neesham has been handed the captaincy duty for the 4th T20I. Neesham becomes the 12th man to lead the BlackCaps in T20Is.

Santner, along with other key NZ players such as Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson, have left for their IPL duties. Lockie Ferguson will miss his IPL side's first seven matches due to the birth of his child.

Expect the Wellington surface to favour the batters with good bounce and perfect pace. Batters will find it easy to bat on the pitch given the good batting conditions although the tough windy weather could help the seamers early on in the innings.

New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Wellington Hourly Weather

info_icon

Expect the temperatures to drop as night time approaches in Wellington. No rain in sight and temperatures will fall from 19 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen

Related Content
SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt in action. - X/ProteasWomenCSA
NZ-W Vs SA-W LIVE Streaming, 4th T20I: South Africa Women Bat First In Wellington - Check Playing XIs
Captains Mitchell Santner (left) and Keshav Maharaj pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match New Zealand vs South Africa series. - X/ICC
New Zealand Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Auckland Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Captains Mitchell Santner (left) and Keshav Maharaj pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match New Zealand vs South Africa series. - X/ICC
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hamilton Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's James Neesham during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His Match-Turning Spells In The T20 World Cup 2026
Related Content

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Katene D Clarke, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox

New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Streaming Info

Catch the live broadcast of the NZ vs SA 4th T20I on the Sony Sports Network. For Live streaming, watch it on the SonyLiv, FanCode and Amazon Prime Video app and website, respectively.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Ferguson Gets Flak From Ex-India Opener; Pietersen Picks Dream Team

  2. How Big Is IPL Money? Dissecting League's Global Sports Standing

  3. Who Is Fanny Utagushimaninde? Youngest T20I Centurion From Associate Member Nation Rwanda - All You Need To Know

  4. Virat Kohli Urges RCB Teammates To 'Switch On' And Not Waste 'Even A Minute' Ahead Of IPL Title Defence

  5. IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin Feels KKR Bowling Has Lost Its 'Novelty And Fear Factor'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 21, 2026

  2. In ‘Progressive’ Keralam, Women Still Don’t 'Hold Up Half The Sky’

  3. Red Eyes: A Decade Of Left Rule In Kerala

  4. Symphony Of Distraction: Culture Over Capital In Poll-Bound Bengal?

  5. Laapataa LPG: US-Israel War In Iran Paralyses Gas Supply Across The Country

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  2. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Western Media And The Weaponisation Of Muslim Women

  5. In The Name Of Religion: US, Israel, Iran And The 21st Century Crusades

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls