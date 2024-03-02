The excitement is building up in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 as the sixth match of the season approaches. On March 3, Sunday, a thrilling clash between the Netherlands and Namibia will take place in Nepal. (More Cricket News)
The Netherlands experienced their first loss of the season in their recent game played against the hosts by 6 wickets with 28 balls still remaining. Winning the toss, batting first, Scott Edwards and Co set the target of 120 runs for Nepal. With captain Rohit Paudel's 46 off 34 balls and Pratish GC's 3 wickets the hosts met the target in just 15.2overs.
Namibia, on the other hand, despite starting the season with a win over Nepal by a margin of 20 runs, is struggling for a moment of celebration. Led by Gerhard Erasmus, the team has played three matches so far, and experienced defeat in two, at the hands of both the Netherlands and Nepal. In their previous match played against Nepal, chasing the target of 180 runs, the team showcased an impressive performance but they fell short to 3 runs resulting in the second loss of the season.
Netherlands and Namibia have locked horns once in Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024, with Scott Edwards' team emerging victorious by a resounding 59 runs. However recently, in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, both the teams collided twice with each team winning one match and losing one. The Netherlands were defeated by 7 wickets in the first match, while Namibia lost by 24 runs in the second match.
When the Netherlands Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between the Netherlands and Namibia in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series will be played on March 3, at 9:30 am|11:15 am IST at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.
Where to watch the Netherlands Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024?
The Netherlands Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 match will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecasting of Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 in India.
Netherlands Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Squads:
Netherlands:
Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh
Namibia:
Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vc), Jack Brassell, Niko Davin, Shaun Fouché, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann