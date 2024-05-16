Cricket

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings And More

The Netherlands will host the T20I tri-series starting on Saturday with the first match between Scotland and Netherlands at Amstelveen. Here are the live-streaming, schedule, full squads and timings of the tri-series

netherlands cricket team in t20 wc kit @KNCBcricket
Netherlands cricket team players before the start of the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024. Photo: X/ @KNCBcricket
info_icon

The Netherlands are hosting Ireland and Scotland in a T20I tri-series starting on Saturday, 18 May 2024 with a clash between the hosts and Scotland. All three teams are set to face each other twice in the series. The six-game series will end on Friday, 24 May 2024. (More Cricket News)

The winner will be decided after the final match between Ireland and Netherlands on 24 May. The team with the best net run rate will finish as the winners of the tri-series.

This tri-series will work as practice matches for three teams which are going to participate in the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 next month. Ireland are in Group A, Scotland are in Group B and the Netherlands are in Group D.

Paul Stirling will be leading the Irish team and wicket-keeper atter Scott Edwards will be captaining the Dutch side. Richie Berrington is named the Scotland team's skipper.

Full Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Andy Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wicket-keeper), Ross Adair

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicket-keeper), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi (wicket-keeper)

Scotland have announced their squad for the T20 WC. - File
ICC T20 WC: Scotland National Cricket Team Announce Squad With Richie Berrington As Skipper

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Bradley Currie, Brandon McMullen, Charlie Tear (wicket-keeper), Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Michael Leask, Ollie Hairs, Safyaan Sharif

Schedule of Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024:

When and where the first match of the series will happen?

The first match between Scotland and Netherlands will take place at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Saturday and the match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

When and where the second match of the series will happen?

The second match between Ireland and Netherlands will take place at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Sunday and the match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

When and where the third match of the series will happen?

The third match between Ireland and Scotland will take place at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Monday and the match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

When and where the fourth match of the series will happen?

The fourth match between Scotland and Netherlands will take place at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Wednesday and the match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

When and where the fifth match of the series will happen?

The fifth match between Ireland and Scotland will take place at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Thursday and the match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Scott Edwards' Netherlands defeated South Africa by 38 runs - File Photo
T20 World Cup: Scott Edwards Named Skipper as Netherlands Name Squad

BY PTI

When and where the sixth and final match of the series will happen?

The sixth and final match between Ireland and Netherlands will take place at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Friday and the match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Live Streaming Details of Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024:

Where to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024?

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no broadcasting of the matches on any TV channel in India.

