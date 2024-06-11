Cricket

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Nepal will take on Sri Lanka in a Group D fixture at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Wednesday, June 12

rohit paudel during press conference X @CricketNep
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel in the press conference before the match against the Netherlands in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal will take on Sri Lanka in a Group D fixture at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Wednesday, June 12. (Prediction|Full Coverage)

With two defeats in two games, Sri Lanka have all the catching up to do and with yet another ICC tournament elimination on the brink, the Asian giants will need something special to pull themselves out of the hole. 

On the other hand, Nepal have just played one game against Netherlands and lost by six wickets. They will look to cause a few upsets in the next week as they face Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh in a span of six days. 

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Head To Head Record

Nepal and Sri Lanka are yet to face each other in a T20 international and June 12 will be their first meeting. 

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Highest Wicket-Takers

Nepal wrist spinner Sandeep Lamichanne is on the verge of 100 T20I wickets and is the highest-wicket taker for his side in T20Is with 98 to his name.  On the other side is Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga with 108 wickets in 67 matches. 

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Top Scorers

Tilakarathne Dilshan has made 1889 runs in 80 T20I games and is leading the run-charts for Sri Lanka, while it is Dipendra Airee for Nepal with 1627 runs in 65 matches.

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Best Bowling Figures

Abinash Bohara’s six for 11 against Maldives is the best bowling performance for a Nepal player in the shortest format of the game. For Sri Lanka, it still is Ajantha Mendis with his six for eight against Zimbabwe in Hambantota.

Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

