Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 will get underway at Windhoek, Namibia on September 29. The tri-series includes Namibia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, who will lock horns in the T20I series. (More Cricket News)
All the matches from the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be played at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
What's interesting is these three teams were recently involved in the ICC CWC League 2023-27 tri-series in Namibia.
Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 Squads:
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia
United States: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad
Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 Schedule And Start Times
All match times are in India Standard Time (IST)
Sunday, September 29
Namibia vs United Arab Emirates - 5:30 PM
Monday, September 30
United Arab Emirates vs United States - 5:30 PM
Tuesday, October 1
Namibia vs United States - 5:30 PM
Wednesday, October 2
United Arab Emirates vs United States - 5:30 PM
Friday, October 4
Namibia vs United Arab Emirates - 5:30 PM
Saturday, October 5
Namibia vs United States - 5:30 PM
Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming
Where to watch Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 live in India?
The Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the upcoming tri-series on any TV channel in India.