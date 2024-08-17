Cricket

MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report

According to reports, the BCCI is considering reintroducing the old retention rule in the IPL 2025 auction, which could enable MS Dhoni to play as an uncapped player next season

MS Dhoni, CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 match 22, BCCI photo
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

MS Dhoni, the Legend! Did He Play His Final Match for Chennai Super Kings on May 18, 2024? The game, which saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrate and marked the end of CSK's IPL 2024 campaign, was initially thought to be Mahi’s farewell. However, fans weren’t ready to accept this sad news. Now, there's exciting news: Dhoni might make a comeback next year as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to reintroduce the old retention rule. (More Cricket News)

This rule allows retired international cricketers to be classified as uncapped players by a franchise in the Indian Premier League. It was in effect since the tournament's inception but was removed from the BCCI's rulebook in 2021 due to lack of use.

Meanwhile, in an interview the Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan told TOI: "I've no idea about it. We've not requested for it. They (the BCCI) have themselves told us that the 'uncapped player rule' may be kept, that's all. They (the BCCI) haven't announced anything as yet. The rules and regulations will be announced by the BCCI."

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni. - BCCI/IPL
Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, other reports indicated that during a July 31 meeting between franchise owners and the BCCI, CSK had requested the board to bring back the old retention rule.

This, combined with MS Dhoni's recent comments about his IPL 2025 return few days before the meeting, adds weight to the situation. At an event in Hyderabad, the two-time World Cup-winning captain stated:

“There is a lot of time for it. We need to see what decisions are made regarding player retention and other factors. Right now, the ball is not in our court. Once the rules and regulations are formalized, I will make a decision, but it needs to be in the best interest of the team,” Dhoni said.

The old retention rule allows retired players to be retained as uncapped players for 4 crore INR in the auction. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was retained by CSK in 2022 in 12 crore INR.

In this 2024 season, Dhoni did indicate his farewell through several actions one of which is hand over of his captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The former captain smashed a total of 161 runs in 73 balls in the season at a strike rate of 220.45.

