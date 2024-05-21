Cricket

MS Dhoni Reveals Toughest Thing About Playing IPL; Talks Of 'Emotional' CSK Connect

Despite age catching up on him and retirement talks all around, the 42-year-old slammed 161 runs in IPL 2024 at an incredible strike rate of 220.55

X/@ChennaiIPL
MS Dhoni. Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL
MS Dhoni's retirement talks keep floating around but the Indian legend continues to entertain his fans with his supreme fitness and six-hitting abilities. (IPL Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

In a video posted by Dubai Eye 103.8 YouTube channel, Dhoni was seen talking about the challenges he faces before every IPL season.

Dhoni said it was not easy to come straight into a tournament like IPL without playing competitive cricket.

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement has been much of the speculation in the cricketing world. - File/BCCI
"The toughest thing is, I am not playing cricket throughout the year. So I have to be fit. Once I come, you are competing against youngsters who are fit and playing international cricket. Professional sport is not easy, nobody gives you a discount for age," Dhoni said in the video that has caught the attention of social media.

"If you want to play, you have to be as fit as the other guy. Age does not really give that grace to you. So, eating habits, a bit of training and all those things are there," Dhoni said.

Despite age catching up on him and retirement talks all around, the 42-year-old slammed 161 runs in IPL 2024 at an incredible strike rate of 220.55. He continued his love affairs with the death overs smashing sixes in the final few overs throughout the tournament.

Speaking on his ties with Chennai Super Kings, a team he led to the trophy five times in IPL, Dhoni said it was an emotional connect for him.

"India is slightly different. People talk about being professional. Yes, we Indians are professional, but our emotional connect is stronger. I feel as an Indian, my strength is the emotional connect. My connection with CSK is an emotional connect.

"It's not just a player who comes and plays for a couple of months and then goes back home."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. - X | Chennai Super Kings
The Indian legend also talked about how him not being on social media helps.

"Social media, thankfully, I am not on social media, so there's less distraction," Dhoni said.

However when asked to choose one between Instagram and X he chose the former.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings IPL team. - (Photo: X|imDhoni_fc)
"I prefer Instagram over Twitter (X). I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter, you know, especially in India, there's always a controversy. Somebody will write something and it turns into a controversy.

"I was like why do I need to be there? It used to be 140 characters. You cannot elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there and then it is left to the people to read it. And they just interpret what they want to interpret.

"So I'm like, no, no, that's not really for me. Instagram, still I like because I could put up my picture or video or something and just leave it. That is also changing now. So I still prefer Instagram, but I'm not very active because less distractions are better."

Dhoni also revealed that activities farming, riding bikes and collection of vintage cars act as stress busters for him.

"Once I quit international cricket, I wanted to spend a bit more time with my family. But, at that same time, to be mentally active, to have that passion to stay focussed — for me, I love farming, for me it is the motorbikes, I have started getting into vintage cars.

"These things de-stress me. If am stressed, I would maybe go to the garage, spend a couple of hours over there and I will just be fine, I would come back," he said.

