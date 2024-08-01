The question on everyone's lips is - Will MS Dhoni play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025? The former captain-cum-wicketkeeper spilled the beans about his future as he revealed it's down to the BCCI and the 'best interest' of CSK. (More Cricket News)
The 43-year-old, who saw his Men In Yellow make a group-stage exit in the IPL 2024, said that returning to field with CSK will be depend on the rules and regulations set by the apex cricket body and the IPL governing council ahead of the 2025 IPL auction.
“There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court.
“So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team,” Dhoni said when a fan quizzed him about his future during a promotional event in Hyderabad.
The veteran captain, who led CSK to five IPL titles, stepped down from the captaincy ahead of the 2024 season as he handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The BCCI held a meeting with all the 10 IPL franchise owners in Mumbai on Wednesday as they discussed the procedures and regulations for the upcoming IPL auction. However, some of the franchises are divided regarding the player retentions as well as the urge to hold a mega auction in a short period of time.
Last year, MSD underwent a knee surgery following the IPL season, wherein he led the CSK to the final, defeating Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. Dhoni only plays in the IPL after having retired from international cricket in 2020.
'Captain Cool' did play all of his side's 14 matches in the 2024 edition and kept wickets as well.