Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison

Former India cricketer and World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh lambasted a Pakistan journalist for comparing India’s former captain MS Dhoni with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan

MS Dhoni running for the ball in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni fields the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Kashif Masood
Former India cricketer and World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh lambasted a Pakistan journalist for comparing India's former captain MS Dhoni with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

For the unversed, the journalist posted a picture of Dhoni and Rizwan and asked followers who was the better cricketer between the two.

The post garnered quite a bit of attention, especially from one of India’s successful Test spinners, who slammed him for the comparison.

However, the off-spinner also praised Rizwan for his batting abilities, but said that he would not make such comparisons as Dhoni is still the best in world cricket.

“What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI no 1 even today in world cricket . None better thn him behind stumps,” Harbhajan replied to a post on X.

MS Dhoni is among the most successful captains to have led India in white-ball formats, having won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy.  

The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter has over 16,000 international runs, with 10,773 runs in ODIs alone. He’s also fifth on the all-time list for most dismissals in Tests with 294 to his name.

