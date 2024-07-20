Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison

Former India cricketer and World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh lambasted a Pakistan journalist for comparing India’s former captain MS Dhoni with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. (More Cricket News)
For the unversed, the journalist posted a picture of Dhoni and Rizwan and asked followers who was the better cricketer between the two.
The post garnered quite a bit of attention, especially from one of India’s successful Test spinners, who slammed him for the comparison.
However, the off-spinner also praised Rizwan for his batting abilities, but said that he would not make such comparisons as Dhoni is still the best in world cricket.
“What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI no 1 even today in world cricket . None better thn him behind stumps,” Harbhajan replied to a post on X.
MS Dhoni is among the most successful captains to have led India in white-ball formats, having won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy.
The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter has over 16,000 international runs, with 10,773 runs in ODIs alone. He’s also fifth on the all-time list for most dismissals in Tests with 294 to his name.