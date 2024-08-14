Cricket

Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report

Morkel, 39, also served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan cricket team on a six-month contract in 2023

Morne Morkel, indian cricket, file photo
Morne Morkel will be the new bowling coach of the IND cricket team. Photo: File
info_icon

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian men's senior cricket team, as per a report published in Cricbuzz. (More Cricket News)

He is set to start his tenure from September 1.

Morkel had worked with the current Team India coach Gautam Gambhir during the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While Gambhir was serving as the team's mentor, Morkel was their bowling coach.

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie - X/@cricketcomau
Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The lanky pacer also played alongside Gambhir for three seasons at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Morkel's first assignment will be the Bangladesh Test series starting from September 19.

Overall, Morkel has played over 247 international games for South Africa and taken 544 wickets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  2. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  3. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Shubman Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  4. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
Football News
  1. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
  2. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics
  3. Tottenham's Bissouma Apologises For ‘Severe Lack Of Judgement’ After Inhaling Laughing Gas
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men's Football Medallists - In Pics
  5. Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, Shut Since July 28, To Be Operational From August 17
  2. Hyderabad Cop Who Apprehended 2 Criminals In 2022 Fierce-faceoff Among President’s Medal For Gallantry Awardees
  3. Bulandshahr: Govt Officer, 57, Rapes Dalit Girl And Goat; Child Standing Nearby Films Act
  4. The Endangered Rajis Of Uttrakhand
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claims Surface, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
Entertainment News
  1. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
  2. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
  3. 'Emergency' Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut's Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi Is High On Theatrics And Melodrama
  4. 'Stree 2' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is Likely To Earn
  5. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
US News
  1. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  2. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  3. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  5. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  2. Bangladesh: Another Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  3. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  4. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  5. Japan To Get New PM Soon: Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claims Surface, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?