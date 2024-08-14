Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian men's senior cricket team, as per a report published in Cricbuzz. (More Cricket News)
He is set to start his tenure from September 1.
Morkel had worked with the current Team India coach Gautam Gambhir during the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While Gambhir was serving as the team's mentor, Morkel was their bowling coach.
Morkel's first assignment will be the Bangladesh Test series starting from September 19.
Overall, Morkel has played over 247 international games for South Africa and taken 544 wickets.