Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir

Australia’s legendary captain Ricky Ponting compared Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie with India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir. (More Cricket News)
For the unversed, Gillespie was made Pakistan’s Test head coach in April, while Gambhir was named India head coach after Rahul Dravid’s departure.
Ponting, however, said that the former Australian quick is a bit like Gambhir and has also had a brilliant coaching record.
He also said that Gillespie will face some challenges, but will eventually be successful in his role.
"Jason Gillespie is a bit like Gambhir. Pretty much everywhere he has been, his coaching record has been very very good. He will have some challenges, I got no doubt about it. But he is a deep thinker and as I said, a quiet person that goes about it in his own way," Ponting said on ICC Review.
Ponting, speaking more on the same, said that he alongside his other former teammates congratulated Gillespie and also backed the changes made.
“We have got a few WhatsApp groups over the years, all of us old guys that have played together. So everyone's congratulated him and wished him luck in that role. And look, to be honest, I am not surprised at all by the amount of changes in that group. I know it is a different format but they had a very disappointing T20 World Cup. If you are not willing to make some changes, you are expecting similar results to come your way," he added.
Gillespie has worked with South Australia, Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers, Yorkshire and Sussex in England and the Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings.
Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting from August 21.