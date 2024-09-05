Singapore bundled Mongolia out for a mere 10 runs in an ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A match in Bangi, Malaysia on Thursday (September 5, 2024). The 10-run total is the joint lowest score in a men's T20I, matching the record low that Isle of Man had posted against Spain in 2023. (More Cricket News)
Singapore chased down the 11-run target in just five balls to complete a thumping nine-wicket win. The victors' leg-spinner Harsha Bharadwaj picked up six wickets for three runs in four overs, which are the second-best figures in a men's T20I. The 17-year-old struck twice in the first over and picked up five of the six wickets Mongolia lost inside the powerplay.
A whopping five Mongolia batters scored ducks. The team now has three of the four lowest totals in men's T20Is, all of which have come in 2024.
Mongolia batted for 10 whole overs, playing out three maiden overs en route their paltry total. Their highest partnership was a three-run last-wicket stand that lasted 11 balls.
In reply, Singapore lost captain Manpreet Singh's wicket on the first ball, but Raoul Sharma came in and hit a six off his first ball. Opener William Simpson took Singapore past the tiny target with a boundary off the penultimate ball of the first over.
This was Singapore's second win in the competition. Mongolia have lost all four of their matches and are at the bottom of the table.