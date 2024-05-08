Cricket

Mongolia's Cricketing Journey So Far - A Nomadic Start And Few Dismal Records

Mongolia were bowled out for 12 runs in the second T20 International match against Japan for another unwanted record, around six months after making their international debut

Advertisement

Young Mongolian kids play a cricket match. Cricket Mongolia Photo
Young Mongolian kids play a cricket match. Photo: Cricket Mongolia
info_icon

Mongolia's introduction to international cricket is turning out to be nomadic, at best, and with no fire.

Early Wednesday (May 8, 2024) morning in Japan, some six months after making their international debut, the Mongols achieved yet another unwanted feat. They were bowled out for 12 runs in the second T20 International match. (More Cricket News)

Played at Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto, Japan rode Sabaorish Ravichandran's 39-ball 69 to post a total of 217/7 in 20 overs.

Mongolia, in reply, batted for 8.2 overs. If not for three extras conceded by the hosts, their total would have become the lowest in the history of T20Is. Isle of Man's 10 in 8.4 overs against Spain last year.

Advertisement

This tour of Japan in a World Cup year, for a seven-match T20I series, is supposed to serve as an exposure trip for a fledgling cricketing nation. But in the first two outings alone, they have conceded 416 runs while managing 45.

Alarmingly, the highest individual score is 8, by one of the openers Hitesh Upadhyay in the tour opener, which they lost by 166 runs (JPN: 199/5; MNG: 33 all out). Going by Reddit user comments, many of the Mongolian players 'don't know how to hold a bat' -- which, of course, is a stretch.

With five more matches coming up, there will be more skewed results. But the Mongols knew that it would be a steep learning curb for them.

Advertisement

Japan men's cricket team players in action. - Photo: X/ @CricketJapan
JPN Vs MNG, 2nd T20I: Japan Dismiss Mongolia For 2nd Lowest Total In 205-Run Win - Key Stats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

According to the ICC, "Cricket is not a part of Mongolia’s heritage but, during Soviet times, children played a similar street game called ‘guideg matka’. The man behind cricket in Mongolia, Battulga Gombo, fell in love with the game in Melbourne and brought it home."

It was only in 2016 that this landlocked country known for its steppe and desert, got its first cricket ground in Ulaanbaatar, the capital city which houses a third of the population.

Action from the first T20I between Japan and Mongolia at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. - X/Japan Cricket Association
Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

And in their first-ever T20I match, Mongolia conceded 314/3 against Nepal at the delayed 2022 Asian Games. A flurry of cricket records was broken in that lopsided Hangzhou clash.

As it turned out, it was the first of many chastening outings for the Mongols, who gained ICC's Associate Member status in 2021.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy 'Scam': Delhi HC Grants More Time To ED, CBI To Respond To Sisodia's Bail Pleas
  2. 'People In South Look Like Africans...': Sam Pitroda Describes How Indians Look, Stirs Row
  3. Malayalam Channel Cameraman Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala
  4. Noida: Girl Gets Attacked By Dog In Lift Of Housing Society | On Cam
  5. Kerala Airports See Passengers Protest Against AI Express' Last-Minute Cancellations
Entertainment News
  1. 'Piku' Turns 9: Deepika Padukone Remembers Late Irrfan Khan In An Adorable BTS Pic; Shares Interesting Anecdote Related To Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Ian Gelder Dies At 74: 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Passes Away Due To Bile Duct Cancer
  3. Did Stray Kids' Bang Chan Take A Swipe At Rude Paparazzi Behaviour After Met Gala Attendance? Here's What He Said
  4. Confirmed: Huma Qureshi Joins Cast Of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Reunites With Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi
  5. 'Love You Forever': Varun Dhawan Shares The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Wife Natasha Dalal
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoff Semis: Thunder Pull Away From Mavericks; Celtics Rout Cavaliers In Opener
  2. IPL 2024: Hayden Praises Samson's Performance, Applauds His Mastery Over Spin and Pace
  3. Mongolia's Cricketing Journey So Far - A Nomadic Start And Few Dismal Records
  4. World Football Day: United Nations Adopts May 25 As A Day To Celebrate The Most Popular Sport
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
World News
  1. Biden, Trump Win Indiana Presidential Primaries
  2. Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!
  3. Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Can't Be Solved By Rewarding Moscow's Aggression: Italian President
  4. Indian Envoy In Canada Warns Of 'Big Red Line' On Anti-India Activities Of Sikh Separatist Groups
  5. Majority Of Indian Americans Support A 3rd Term For PM Modi: Diaspora Leader
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges