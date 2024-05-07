Cricket

Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

The first game saw Japan registering a landslide 166-run victory over Mongolia. Here is all you need about the JPN vs MNG, 2nd T20I - venue, squads, live streaming and other details

JPN vs MNG, 1st T20I, Japan Cricket Association Twitter
Action from the first T20I between Japan and Mongolia at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: X/Japan Cricket Association
info_icon

Mongolia's tour of Japan continues with the second T20I, to be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The game is a part of a seven-match series, which will conclude at the end of the week on May 12. (More Cricket News)

The first T20I saw Japan registering a landslide 166-run victory. The hosts absolutely dismantled the Mongolia batting line-up. Chasing a target of 200 runs, the visitors were shot out for just 33 runs to suffer the crushing defeat. Left-arm spinner Charles Hinze was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets for just four runs off 16 balls.

Sabaorish Ravichandran (54 off 24 balls) and Wataru Miyauchi (72 off 54) scored half-centuries for the home team, who will be looking to assert their dominance again in the second T20I. The visitors, meanwhile will be eager to bounce back with a better performance in the second match.

Japan Vs Mongolia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When, where will the Japan vs Mongolia, 2nd T20I be played?

The Japan vs Mongolia, 2nd T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 6am IST.

Where will the Japan vs Mongolia, 2nd T20I be live streamed online?

The 2nd T20I will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Japan Cricket Association.

Squads

Japan: Charles Hinze, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Kiefer Lake, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Abdul Samad, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran,Alex Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Kazuma Stafford, Kohei Kubota, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano.

Mongolia: Davaasuren Jamyansuren,Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur, Gandemberel Ganbold, Hitesh Upadhyay, Mungun Altankhuyag, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Tur-Erdene Sumiya, Amarsanaa Gan-Erdene (wk), Batmunkh Batkhuyag, Bat-Yalalt Namsrai, Buyantushig Terbish, Turmunkh Tumursukh, Zoljavkhlan Shurentsetseg, Enkh-Erdene Otgonbayar (wk), Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Od Lutbayar, Baljinnyam Batsukh, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan, Mohan Vivekanandan, Rentsendorj Batmunkh, Temuulen Amarmend.

