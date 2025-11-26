IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: World Record Alert! Aiden Markram Becomes First Player To Take 9 Catches - Check Full List

Markram took five catches in the morning session on the fifth and final day of the Test match, and then completed four more to take his tally to 9 catches

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram registered his name in the history books. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Markram took 9 catches on the fifth and final day of the 2nd Test against IND

  • He has become the first SA to do so

  • Markram overtakes Rahane for most catches taken in Tests by any player

Aiden Markram has etched his name in the history books on Wednesday, November 26 by becoming the first cricketer to take nine catches in Test match as an outfielder. Markram achieved the feat during the ongoing India vs South Africa 2nd Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Protea overtook India's Ajinkya Rahane for most catches taken by an outfielder during a Test match. The moment came in the 61st over when Simon Harmer removed Washington Sundar who edged it straight into the hands of Markram in the slip cordon.

Markram took five catches in the morning session on the fifth and final day of the Test match, and then completed four more to take his tally to 9 catches.

Most Catches In A Test Match

Markram was earlier tied with Ajinkya Rahane for the most catches taken in Tests. The Mumbai-born had taken eight catches against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015. The Proteas batter is now top of the list for most catches taken by an outfielder in a Test.

PLAYERTEAMCATCHESAGAINSTVENUEYEAR
Aiden MarkramSouth Africa9*IndiaGuwahati2025
Ajinkya RahaneIndia8Sri LankaGalle2015
Greg ChappellAustralia7EnglandPerth (WACA)1974
Yajurvindra SinghIndia7EnglandBengaluru1977
Hashan TillakaratneSri Lanka7New ZealandColombo (SSC)1992
Stephen FlemingNew Zealand7ZimbabweHarare1997
Matthew HaydenAustralia7Sri LankaGalle2004
KL RahulIndia7EnglandNottingham2018

ALSO READ | IND Vs SA 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE Score

Most Catches By South African In Tests

Jacques Kallis did the same against Sri Lanka in 2012, Graeme Smith against the Aussies at WACA (Perth) in 2012 and David Bedingham vs Pakistan in January 2025.

PLAYERCATCHESAGAINSTVENUEYEAR
Aiden Markram7IndiaGuwahati2025
Bert Vogler6EnglandDurban1910
Bruce Mitchell6AustraliaMelbourne1931
Jacques Kallis6Sri LankaCape Town2012
Graeme Smith6AustraliaPerth (WACA)2012
David Bedingham6PakistanCape Town2025

Before Markram, the feat was held by Bert Vogler, who held the record of taking most catches during the 1910 Test match against England in Durban. Vogler held on to six catches. His tally was equaled by Bruce Mitchell in 1931 against Australia.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
