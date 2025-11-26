IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: World Record Alert! Aiden Markram Becomes First Player To Take 9 Catches - Check Full List

Markram took 9 catches on the fifth and final day of the 2nd Test against IND
He has become the first SA to do so
Markram overtakes Rahane for most catches taken in Tests by any player
Aiden Markram has etched his name in the history books on Wednesday, November 26 by becoming the first cricketer to take nine catches in Test match as an outfielder. Markram achieved the feat during the ongoing India vs South Africa 2nd Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
The Protea overtook India's Ajinkya Rahane for most catches taken by an outfielder during a Test match. The moment came in the 61st over when Simon Harmer removed Washington Sundar who edged it straight into the hands of Markram in the slip cordon.
Markram took five catches in the morning session on the fifth and final day of the Test match, and then completed four more to take his tally to 9 catches.
Most Catches In A Test Match
Markram was earlier tied with Ajinkya Rahane for the most catches taken in Tests. The Mumbai-born had taken eight catches against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015. The Proteas batter is now top of the list for most catches taken by an outfielder in a Test.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|CATCHES
|AGAINST
|VENUE
|YEAR
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|9*
|India
|Guwahati
|2025
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|8
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|2015
|Greg Chappell
|Australia
|7
|England
|Perth (WACA)
|1974
|Yajurvindra Singh
|India
|7
|England
|Bengaluru
|1977
|Hashan Tillakaratne
|Sri Lanka
|7
|New Zealand
|Colombo (SSC)
|1992
|Stephen Fleming
|New Zealand
|7
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|1997
|Matthew Hayden
|Australia
|7
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|2004
|KL Rahul
|India
|7
|England
|Nottingham
|2018
Most Catches By South African In Tests
Jacques Kallis did the same against Sri Lanka in 2012, Graeme Smith against the Aussies at WACA (Perth) in 2012 and David Bedingham vs Pakistan in January 2025.
|PLAYER
|CATCHES
|AGAINST
|VENUE
|YEAR
|Aiden Markram
|7
|India
|Guwahati
|2025
|Bert Vogler
|6
|England
|Durban
|1910
|Bruce Mitchell
|6
|Australia
|Melbourne
|1931
|Jacques Kallis
|6
|Sri Lanka
|Cape Town
|2012
|Graeme Smith
|6
|Australia
|Perth (WACA)
|2012
|David Bedingham
|6
|Pakistan
|Cape Town
|2025
Before Markram, the feat was held by Bert Vogler, who held the record of taking most catches during the 1910 Test match against England in Durban. Vogler held on to six catches. His tally was equaled by Bruce Mitchell in 1931 against Australia.