Cricket

Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Historic AUS-ENG Clash Celebrating 150 Years Of Test Cricket In 2027

Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the India vs Pakistan tie in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Australia is set to host England in a stand-alone celebratory match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2027 to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket. (More Cricket News)

The match will celebrate a century-and-a-half of Test cricket since it was first played between Australia and England in March 1877.

The 1977 Centenary Test was won by Australia, as they did the first-ever match, by 45 runs.

Besides, Cricket Australia (CA) has finalised the allocation of hosting rights for various men's international Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other matches over the next seven summers, spanning from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

These arrangements, finalised by CA, are part of a series of strategic partnerships between the cricket body and state governments to provide greater access to fans and communities while expanding cricket events nationwide.

"We are enormously grateful for the strong support of state and territory governments and venue operators who will help us to deliver brilliant experiences across the country and maximise economic impact from these major events," CA CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world's great sporting arenas and we can't wait to host England on that occasion."

The arrangements had also put to rest speculations about shifting the annual Boxing Day Test from the MCG, which is a tradition, while the Sydney Cricket Ground will continue to host the New Year's match.

Besides, the Adelaide Oval is set to host the 'Christmas Test' every December starting from the 2025/26 season, featuring a mix of Day-Night and Day Tests.

Perth has been handed the hosting rights of the first men's Test of the summer until the 2026-27 season.

"We are delighted to confirm long-term hosting rights which provide certainty around the locations of some fantastic cricket over the next seven years," Hockley said.

"We are confident this schedule ensures the best cricket will be played in the best venues at the right times across the country, including a fantastic mix of iconic Test matches, new blockbusters such as the West Test and Christmas Test and exciting day-night fixtures.

"Ensuring that cities across Australia get the best possible fixtures at the times they want is a challenging task but we believe this plan delivers a fantastic schedule for cricket fans," he added.

