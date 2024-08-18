Cricket

Oval Invincibles Vs Southern Brave Live Streaming, The Hundred Men's Final: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The Oval Invincibles will take on Southern Brave in the final of the men’s Hundred, and it will be played at the iconic Lord’s on Sunday, August 18

kieron pollard X twitter southern brave
Kieron Pollard batting for Southern Brave in The Hundred. Photo: X | ESPNcricinfo
info_icon

The Oval Invincibles will take on Southern Brave in the final of the men’s Hundred, and it will be played at the iconic Lord’s on Sunday, August 18 at 10:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

After the league phase, the Invincibles finished top of the table with six wins from eight games, accumulating 12 points and will enter the summit clash with immense confidence. 

On the other hand, the Southern Brave finished the league stage with five wins and a no-result to take 11 points and finish third. 

They beat the Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator clash via a super over to book their finals spot for Sunday. 

The Hundred Men's Final Live Streaming Details

When is Oval Invincibles Vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men's Final?

The Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men's Final match will take place on Sunday, August 18, at 10:30  pm IST at Lord's.

Where to Watch Oval Invincibles Vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men's Final?

The Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men's Final  will be available to live stream on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

The Hundred Men's Final Squads

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Kieron Pollard (o), James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans, Leus Du Plooy, Akeal Hosein (o), Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Andre Fletcher* (o), Danny Briggs, George Garton, Alex Davies, James Coles, Joe Weatherley

