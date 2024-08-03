Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match

Lyca Kovai Kings will take on Dindigul Dragons in the finals of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League on Sunday, August 4, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
The kings from Kovai chased down 201 in the Qualifier 1 against the Tiruppur Tamizhans, thanks to Sai Sudharsan’s brilliant 123* to book a place in the finals of the competition.
On the other hand, Dindigul Dragons beat the Chepauk Super Gillies in the Eliminator, and then outclassed the Tamizhans in Qualifier 2 to seal their finals spot.
Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL Final Squads
Lyca Kovai Kings: S Sujay, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Shahrukh Khan(c), Ram Arvindh, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Divakar, GV Vignesh, P Vidyuth, KM Om Prakash, P Hemcharan, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Manish GR, M Rahil Rehman
Dindigul Dragons: Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
Here is the live streaming details of the Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Final:
When is Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, Final?
The Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 final match will be played on Sunday, August 4, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, Final?
The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.