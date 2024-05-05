LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Lucknow Super Giants face Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of Sunday in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. (Preview | Streaming)
This will be the first instance when KKR will be playing an IPL match in Lucknow and after beating LSG in their last encounter, they will be hoping for a comfortable win on Sunday as well.
The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR are in second position in the points table with seven wins in 10 matches whereas, LSG are just one place below them with six wins in as many matches.
Advertisement
As both teams eye a place in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see which team comes on top of the other on Sunday.
LSG Vs KKR: Head-To-Head Record
Lucknow Super Giants have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. However, KKR managed to win their first match against LSG in the last game between the two teams played at Eden Gardens a few days back.
Total Games Played - 4
KKR Won - 1
LSG Won - 3
LSG Vs KKR: Highest Run-Scorers
Advertisement
Quinton de Kock has made 228 runs in LSG vs KKR matches, which is the highest among any other batter. For KKR, Rinku Singh has made 113 runs against LSG which is the highest from the KKR team.
LSG Vs KKR: Highest Wicket-Takers
Sunil Narine has taken the highest number of wickets for KKR against LSG. He has taken four wickets in total against the home team. Mohsni Khan has taken eight wickets for LSG against KKR in the IPL.
LSG Vs KKR: Highest Individual Score
Quinton de Kock played an unbeaten 140-run knock against KKR in 2022, which is the best individual knock for LSG against KKR. Phil Salt's 89 off 47 in the last game was the highest score for KKR against LSG in IPL.
LSG Vs KKR: Best Bowling Figures
Mitchell Starc has the best bowling figure against LSG for KKR. His bowling figure of 4-0-28-3 is the best so far for any KKR bowler against LSG. Mohsin Khan has bowling figures of 3-1-6-1 which is best for LSG against KKR.