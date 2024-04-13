Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

With both teams vying to go to eight points, here are three player battles that would help decide which way the match will go

X%2F%40KKRiders
Mitchell Starc has so far failed to impress for KKR Photo: X/@KKRiders
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take the field for the second time in three days as they look to get back to winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Eden gardens in Kolkata. (Preview | Full Coverage)

After opening their IPL 2024 campaign in style by winning three matches on the trot, KKR were given their first loss in their last match by Chennai Super Kings.

The hosts would like the costliest buy of the tournament Mitchell Starc to come to the party and provide them with strikes upfront. The form of skipper Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer is also under scanner.

For KKR, this will be the start of their five-match long run at home and they would want to make their chances strong to get into the playoff for the first time since 2021.

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Friday, April 12, 2024. - AP/Surjeet Yadav
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024: 'Unknown' Fraser-McGurk Came As A Surprise, Says KL Rahul After Loss

BY PTI

After riding high on Mayank Yadav's pace, LSG were given a reality check when they were defeated comprehensively by Delhi Capitals in their last game. The KL Rahul-led side will again be without Yadav and would look for a strong batting performance to get back to winning ways against KKR.

Both teams are at six points and one of them will go to eight after this match. Here are the three key battles that will decide the course of the match.

KL Rahul vs Mitchell Starc

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul gave glimpses of his expansive strokeplay when he scored a 22-ball 39 against the Delhi capitals on Friday. Rahul would again look to play aggressively with his strike rate under the scanner.

He will be greeted by the left-arm pace of Mitchell Starc who has not been able to provide match winning performances for KKR so far in the tournament.

One of these two stars will have to dominate the other to get back to form when they go up against each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KL Rahul - X/@LucknowIPL
IPL 2024: 'Defence minister KL Rahul' - LSG Skipper Jokes On His Slow Strike Rate

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sunil Narine vs Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur remains the only uncapped bowler in the tournament so far to pick up a five-wicket haul. He has seven wickets so far in this tournament and LSG would want him to use his smarts against a high-flying Sunil Narine who will open the batting for KKR.

Stopping Narine would be a big priority for LSG as he can take away the game in a matter of few overs from the opposition and Thakur would try to use his change of pace to decieve the Caribbean and send him back early.

Nicholas Pooran vs Varun Chakravarthy

Nicholas Pooran has been the standout batter for the Lucknow side so far in the tournament. With a season strike rate of 168, Pooran will not shy away from taking on the famed KKR spin attack no matter the pitch conditions.

Varun Chakravarthy will have the task of putting the brakes on Pooran's hitting abilities. The mystery spinner has had a tough year so far but if the Kolkata pitch supports, he can easily turn his fortunes.

