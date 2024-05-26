Cricket

IPL 2024, Final Reactions: Who Said What After Kolkata Knight Riders' First Title In A Decade

Venkatesh Iyer, who hit the winning runs for KKR gave all the credit to Abhishek Nayar for the success of the franchise. Nayar has developed the Indian core in the KKR unit being the mentor of their KKR Academy programme and is a very well-known figure in the domestic circuit

KKR players celebrating after IPL 2024 win. AP Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders became the third-time champion after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in a lop-sided IPL 2024 final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (As It Happened)

The 2012 and 2014 champions dominated the Sunrisers from the very first over with the IPL's most expensive buy Mitchell Starc delivering a dream opening spell, including a ball of the tournament contender.

Here are the first reactions from the victorious camp helmed by Gautam Gambhir, the Indian legend who led the franchise to their previous two IPL wins:

Venkatesh Iyer, who hit the winning runs for KKR gave all the credit to Abhishek Nayar for the success of the franchise. Nayar has developed the Indian core in the KKR unit being the mentor of their KKR Academy programme and is a very well-known figure in the domestic circuit.

"Really happy, credit goes to Abhishek Nayar, all the credit in the world, the way he's worked for the franchise. He was the one who built this Indian core. We waited for 10 years, credit to the management and the coaching staff", he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate a Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket during their Indian Premier League 2024 final victory. - BCCI/IPL
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Starc-Led Bowlers, Iyer Help Kolkata Lift Third Trophy

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Nitish Rana, the vice-captain of the KKR said that he wanted to win the trophy for their new mentor Gautam Gambhir. He shared an incident which displayed the team's willingness to lift the trophy.

"When GG bhai was appointed as the mentor I had messaged him and said I am very happy he's coming back to KKR, but he said that he would be happy if we are on that podium lifting the trophy", said Rana.

Varun Chakaravarthy, who has taken 21 wickets in the IPL 2024 and is the second in the race for the Purple cap, also hailed Abhishek Nayar after the final win.

"This has been a great season for me. All I can think of now is the person who has built the Indian core - Abhishek Nayar", said the most successful bowler of KKR this season.

It was a dream come true moment for Rinku Singh who has been associated with the team for the past seven years. He gave all the credit to Gautam Gambhir.

Mitchell Starc (left) in action during the Indian Premier League 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday (May 26). - BCCI/IPL
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Starc's 'Ball Of Tournament' To Abhishek - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Outstanding feeling right now. The dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy", said the explosive southpaw.

Abhishek Nayar, who is a brother-like figure for all the young players in the KKR dressing room was emotional and was very happy after finally being an IPL Champion 16 years later.

"It means everything. It has taken a very long time. I have been with the IPL for 16 years and it has taken me so many years to be a champion. I'm, the big man here, this means a lot for him (on Russell)", said Nayar.

It was all possible after the accurate bowling from the KKR bowlers and expressive batting from the top order who took them past the line comfortably.

Mitchell Starc's early blows and Harshit Rana's accurate deliveries kept SRH under pressure from the first over. Starc bowled the man in form, Abhishek Sharma with a peach of a delivery and then got rid of Rahul Tripathi in his third over. Vaibhav Arora dismissed the destructive opener Travis Head on his first delivery.

SRH's batters never recovered from that and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually restricted to 113 all out in 18.3 overs. This was the lowest total by any team in any IPL final.

Kolkata Knight Riders successfully chased down the target in 10.3 overs with eight wickets and 57 balls to spare. This is the biggest win by any IPL team in the final with the ball-margin.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LIVE Cyclone Remal: Landfall Process Begins Over Coastal Areas In West Bengal; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. Grateful To Have 'Munjya' In My Filmography: Sharvari Wagh
  2. Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Anasuya Sengupta For Bagging Best Actress Award At Cannes
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Payal Kapadia And Team On Historic Cannes Win
  4. Mouni Roy Enjoys Beach Time And Shares Pictures From Her Vacation
  5. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ Intimacy Co-Ordinator Naina Bhan Calls Cannes win 'Emotional Victory’
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Home Curse Broken: Charles Leclerc Wins Monaco Grand Prix
  2. IPL 2024, Final Reactions: Who Said What After Kolkata Knight Riders' First Title In A Decade
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim Title After 10-Year Wait (114/2 In 10.3 Overs)
  4. Abhinash Jamwal, Nishant Dev Progress In Olympic Qualifiers
  5. Asian Senior C'ships: Dipa Karmakar Rewrites History Books, Becomes First Indian Gymnast To Bag Gold
World News
  1. ESA Telescope Captures Massive Cradle Of Stars 1,300 Light Years Away
  2. UK: Rishi Sunak Promises Mandatory National Service For 18-Year-Olds If Elected
  3. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  4. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  5. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest