KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: POTM Mitchell Starc's Take On All The 'Money Jokes'

Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc was adjudged the Player Of The Match for his crucial spell in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Aussie left-arm seamer is the most expensive buy in Indian Premier League history

Mitchell Starc, KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final, BCCI photo
Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for just 14 runs in the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday (May 26). Photo: BCCI
Years of experience helped Mitchell Starc take all the "money jokes" in his stride, the Kolkata Knight Riders seamer said at the post-match presentation ceremony after being adjudged the Player Of The Match. Starc, the most expensive buy (at INR 24.75 crore) in Indian Premier League history, produced a pivotal spell that helped KKR win the IPL 2024 final by eight wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

"It was a great night for KKR. What a season. Probably the two most exciting teams in the final," Starc gushed. He was named the POTM for his three-over spell which included a ball of the tournament contender that bamboozled Abhishek Sharma in the very first over of the match.

"It was an awkward journey. I think we had a fantastic squad and we remained such a consistent side with contributions from everyone. That was a big part of our success," Starc reflected on KKR's triumphant campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Asked about what he made of the pitch and conditions, and how the final unfolded, the Australia seamer said: "We lost the toss and got to use the ball first. Having watched the game two nights before here, we didn't know what to expect but the bowling unit showed all the skills they have and the wicket-taking balls."

He added, "It was about adapting. Shreyas (Iyer) was fantastic with the way he used the bowlers and fields. Credits to him."

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 final at Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday (May 26). - AP
Being the priciest buy in the league's history made Starc the butt of innumerable jokes, but he took them sportingly, having spent years in the IPL scene. "There have been plenty of jokes. A lot has been made of the money. I am older and experienced now, so that helped to deal with all that and leading the attack. It was a lot of fun for me personally and we have got an exciting attack. Will be great to see how they go," he added.

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have won their first IPL title in a decade, and third overall. After restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a meagre total of 113, Kolkata chased the target down in just 10.3 overs in a one-sided final at Chepauk Stadium.

