KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Full Season-Wise List Of Winners, Captains And Runners-Up

While Kolkata Knight Riders have won their third IPL title, there are two franchises ahead of them when it comes to the most number of trophies. Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have earned the crown five times

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2024 Final, KKR Win, Chepauk in Chennai, May 26
Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 final at Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday (May 26). Photo: AP
The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders won their first Indian Premier League title in a decade, and third overall, on Sunday (May 26, 2024). After restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a meagre total of 113, KKR chased the target down in just 10.3 overs in a one-sided final at Chepauk Stadium. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

The 2012 and 2014 champions dominated the Sunrisers from the very first over, with IPL's most expensive buy Mitchell Starc coming up with a dream opening spell, including a ball of the tournament contender that bamboozled Abhishek Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
While this was KKR's third IPL title, there are two franchises ahead of Kolkata when it comes to the most number of trophies. Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have earned the crown five times. While MI has won all its titles thus far under the leadership of India captain Rohit Sharma, Chennai did so under former skipper MS Dhoni.

With that, let us take a look at the full list of IPL winners, the winning captains and runner-ups in the league's 17-season history.

Year Winners Winning Captain Runners-up Orange Cap (Most Runs) Purple Cap (Wickets) MVP
2024 KKR Shreyas Iyer SRH Virat Kohli (741) Harshal Patel (24) Sunil Narine
2023 CSK MS Dhoni GT Shubman Gill (890) Mohammed Shami (28) Shubman Gill
2022 GT Hardik Pandya RR Jos Buttler (863) Yuzvendra Chahal (27) Jos Buttler
2021 CSK MS Dhoni KKR Ruturaj Gaikwad (635) Harshal Patel (32) Harshal Patel
2020 MI Rohit Sharma DC KL Rahul (670) Kagiso Rabada (30) Jofra Archer
2019 MI Rohit Sharma CSK David Warner (692) Imran Tahir (26) Andre Russell
2018 CSK MS Dhoni SRH Kane Williamson (735) Andrew Tye (24) Sunil Narine
2017 MI Rohit Sharma RPS David Warner (641) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26) Ben Stokes
2016 SRH David Warner RCB Virat Kohli (973) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23) Virat Kohli
2015 MI Rohit Sharma CSK David Warner (562) Dwayne Bravo (26) Andre Russell
2014 KKR Gautam Gambhir KXIP Robin Uthappa (660) Mohit Sharma (23) Glenn Maxwell
2013 MI Rohit Sharma CSK Michel Hussey (733) Dwayne Bravo (32) Shane Watson
2012 KKR Gautam Gambhir CSK Chris Gayle (733) Morne Morkel (25) Sunil Narine
2011 CSK MS Dhoni RCB Chris Gayle (608) Lasith Malinga (28) Chris Gayle
2010 CSK MS Dhoni MI Sachin Tendulkar (618) Pragyan Ojha (21) Sachin Tendulkar
2009 DC Adam Gilchirst RCB Mathew Hayden (572) RP Singh (23) Adam Gilchrist
2008 RR Shane Warner CSK Shaun Marsh (616) Sohail Tanvir (22) Shane Watson

With the 2024 season done and dusted, the countdown has begun for the next edition, which will be preceded by a mega auction.

