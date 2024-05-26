The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders won their first Indian Premier League title in a decade, and third overall, on Sunday (May 26, 2024). After restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a meagre total of 113, KKR chased the target down in just 10.3 overs in a one-sided final at Chepauk Stadium. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
The 2012 and 2014 champions dominated the Sunrisers from the very first over, with IPL's most expensive buy Mitchell Starc coming up with a dream opening spell, including a ball of the tournament contender that bamboozled Abhishek Sharma.
While this was KKR's third IPL title, there are two franchises ahead of Kolkata when it comes to the most number of trophies. Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have earned the crown five times. While MI has won all its titles thus far under the leadership of India captain Rohit Sharma, Chennai did so under former skipper MS Dhoni.
With that, let us take a look at the full list of IPL winners, the winning captains and runner-ups in the league's 17-season history.
|Year
|Winners
|Winning Captain
|Runners-up
|Orange Cap (Most Runs)
|Purple Cap (Wickets)
|MVP
|2024
|KKR
|Shreyas Iyer
|SRH
|Virat Kohli (741)
|Harshal Patel (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2023
|CSK
|MS Dhoni
|GT
|Shubman Gill (890)
|Mohammed Shami (28)
|Shubman Gill
|2022
|GT
|Hardik Pandya
|RR
|Jos Buttler (863)
|Yuzvendra Chahal (27)
|Jos Buttler
|2021
|CSK
|MS Dhoni
|KKR
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (635)
|Harshal Patel (32)
|Harshal Patel
|2020
|MI
|Rohit Sharma
|DC
|KL Rahul (670)
|Kagiso Rabada (30)
|Jofra Archer
|2019
|MI
|Rohit Sharma
|CSK
|David Warner (692)
|Imran Tahir (26)
|Andre Russell
|2018
|CSK
|MS Dhoni
|SRH
|Kane Williamson (735)
|Andrew Tye (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2017
|MI
|Rohit Sharma
|RPS
|David Warner (641)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Ben Stokes
|2016
|SRH
|David Warner
|RCB
|Virat Kohli (973)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)
|Virat Kohli
|2015
|MI
|Rohit Sharma
|CSK
|David Warner (562)
|Dwayne Bravo (26)
|Andre Russell
|2014
|KKR
|Gautam Gambhir
|KXIP
|Robin Uthappa (660)
|Mohit Sharma (23)
|Glenn Maxwell
|2013
|MI
|Rohit Sharma
|CSK
|Michel Hussey (733)
|Dwayne Bravo (32)
|Shane Watson
|2012
|KKR
|Gautam Gambhir
|CSK
|Chris Gayle (733)
|Morne Morkel (25)
|Sunil Narine
|2011
|CSK
|MS Dhoni
|RCB
|Chris Gayle (608)
|Lasith Malinga (28)
|Chris Gayle
|2010
|CSK
|MS Dhoni
|MI
|Sachin Tendulkar (618)
|Pragyan Ojha (21)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2009
|DC
|Adam Gilchirst
|RCB
|Mathew Hayden (572)
|RP Singh (23)
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|RR
|Shane Warner
|CSK
|Shaun Marsh (616)
|Sohail Tanvir (22)
|Shane Watson
With the 2024 season done and dusted, the countdown has begun for the next edition, which will be preceded by a mega auction.