Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

Ireland and Oman are virtually out of the tournament after losing their first two matches
Ireland have won 4 out of the 6 matches they have played against Oman
Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the tournament due to hamstring injury
Ireland and Oman will lock horns with each other in match 22 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 14, 2026.
Both teams have lost their first two matches and are virtually out of the Super 8 race. While Ireland played their initial two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia, Oman lost their first two matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.
Ireland are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table in Group C, while Oman are reeling at the bottom with a net run-rate worse than all the other teams in the group.
Ireland's skipper, Paul Stirling, has been ruled out of the remaining tournament due to a hamstring injury, adding to their woes. Meanwhile, Oman has looked the weakest of all the associate teams so far.
Though the chances of their qualifying for the next round are very dim, they'll enter the field to salvage some pride and show the world that they have it in them to compete and do well at the world stage.
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
The temperature of Colombo during the Ireland vs Oman game is expected to range in the late 20s and early 30s, while the level of humidity could be between 75 and 90 percent.
However, rain is expected to stay away from tomorrow's match as the chances of precipitation are low, while cloud cover can be there during the match.
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club has played slow till now especially during day matches. It is expected to play the same as it is a 11AM IST start.
The wickets could stay slow and assist spinners heavily once the ball gets a bit old making shot-making difficult.
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record
Matches: 6
Oman: 2
Ireland: 4
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Given the head-to-head record between the teams, their exposure and performance in the tournament so far, it looks like Ireland will enter the contest as favourites against Oman.
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup between Oman and Ireland will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network in India from 7:00 PM IST on February 14, 2026. It can also be streamed live at the Jio Hotstar app and website.