Cricket

IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics

There will be discussions on IPL Gaming Rights and revenue sharing from IPL's Central Merchandising pool

bcci ipl team owners meeting in mumbai X jay shah
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President handing IPL 2024 Champions trophy to KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. Photo: Jay Shah
info_icon

There could be a consensus about increasing the team purse up to Rs 120 crore and retentions up to six, including 'Right To Match' (RTM) options, during the IPL's Governing Council's meeting with the owners of all 10 franchises in Mumbai on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

With a big auction scheduled at the end of this year, the modalities need to be set in order and five points will be on the agenda of the BCCI-team owners meeting where divergent views could emerge on some of the points.

While BCCI won't announce the rules and regulations on team building, the inputs from the owners will be taken into account.

The PTI spoke to multiple franchises and there was one aspect where everyone agreed that the current team purse of Rs 100 crore needs to be increased by at least 20 to 25 percent.

"I think that (increase of purse) is happening for sure. The standard increase should be anywhere between 20 to 25 percent and hence anything in the range of Rs 120 crore to 125 crore will be a fair deal. Most franchises would agree to it," a senior official of one of the IPL franchises told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

File photo of outgoing Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. - BCCI/IPL
IPL: Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals Part Ways After Seven-Year Trophyless Run

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, the bigger issue is player retention where it could be difficult to reach a common ground as most teams have different requirements.

While one powerful franchise seemed to have suggested as many as eight retentions, including RTMs, it is unlikely others will agree to it.

Currently, IPL allows four retentions per year with three being Indians and one overseas. It is believed that most teams want retention to be between five to six.

"Obviously, continuity and maintaining a core is very important going forward. Maybe allow six (retentions) including a couple of RTM cards with at least one uncapped player being kept in the mix. But there could be some debate over the number of overseas retentions.

"There are teams like Delhi Capitals (Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head), who would want more than one overseas retention," an IPL source added.

The other bone of contention could be the 'Impact Player' rule and while India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have both spoken openly about how it can affect the development of all-rounders, none of the franchises would mind a contest where 12 players will be available.

File photo of Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in action during IPL 2024. - AP
IPL 2025: KL Rahul To Leave LSG For RCB? Report Sparks Internet Chatter

BY Outlook Sports Desk

They are in the business of cricket and it is possibly BCCI's duty to protect all-rounders, who are becoming rare because of this rule.

But then the counter argument by a franchise like Chennai Super Kings could be that the 'Impact Player' rule would allow their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni to continue for one more year.

If Impact Player rule is gone, Dhoni, who nowadays comes in at No. 8 can't afford to do that and also have Shivam Dube in the playing XI without utilising his bowling which is cannon fodder for the batters.

There will also be discussions on IPL Gaming Rights and revenue sharing from IPL's Central Merchandising pool.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Ravi Bishnoi Removes Pathum Nissanka; SL - 82/1 (12 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Update: IND Bat First Against SL; Pandya, Pant Rested
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: SL Announce Squad For ODI Series With Charith Asalanka As Captain
  5. Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down
Football News
  1. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva
  3. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  5. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  3. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  4. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  5. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  2. Amid MCD's Sealing Drive And Suspended Classes, UPSC Aspirants Worry About Bridging Gaps In Prep
  3. Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains
  4. '26 States Not Named In 2009 UPA Budget': Sitharaman Hits Out At Oppn Amid Row Over Budget
  5. Can We Ever Separate Art From The Artist?
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. Bangladesh To Ban Jamaat-e-Islami After Nationwide Unrest
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Ravi Bishnoi Removes Pathum Nissanka; SL - 82/1 (12 Overs)
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Bhajan Kaur Into Archery Rd Of 16; IND Beat IRE 2-0 In Hockey; Manu, Sarabjot Bag Team Bronze