KL Rahul could reportedly leave Lucknow Super Giants ahead of Indian Premier League 2025. The LSG captain is being linked to a reunion with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with the mega auction for the next season lined up. (More Cricket News)
Rahul's relations with owner Sanjeev Goenka are said to have taken a turn for the worse, according to a Dainik Jagran report. Speculation regarding Rahul's move has been rife ever since a video went viral on social media showing Goenka apparently chastising the team captain after LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow during an IPL 2024 game.
Goenka later sought to quash the rumours of a rift between him and Rahul, as he hosted the LSG skipper for a dinner at his home in Delhi. In the moment, Rahul and Goenka were seen embracing each other as the India middle-order batter sported a big smile.
Later, LSG's assistant coach Lance Klusener too brushed aside the rumours, saying there had been no discussions about Rahul's future as the franchise leader. Klusener had said: "I don't see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. So for us, I guess it's just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion. I think that's how teams get better. So, it's not a big thing for us."
Nevertheless, the incident is said to have altered the dynamics between Rahul and Goenka, which has sparked reports of the India star parting ways with LSG before the 2025 IPL season.
The Dainik Jagran report further speculates that Rahul could reunite with RCB for the next season, with the franchise in the hunt for an Indian player to lead the side. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, 40, who joined RCB in 2022 as the skipper, does not have age on his side. And with RCB looking towards a long-term plan, Rahul could be a suitable option.
The 32-year-old Rahul began his IPL career at RCB in 2013, and was later part of the 2016 squad that made the final.