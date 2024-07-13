Bringing his seven-year trophyless tenure in the Indian Premier League to an end, Delhi Capitals decided to part ways with Ricky Ponting on Saturday (July 13). The former Australia captain had joined the franchise as head coach back in 2018, when the team was called Delhi Daredevils. More Cricket News)
"As you moved on as our Head Coach, we're finding it incredibly hard to put this down in words," a DC release read. "The four things you told us about in every huddle -- care, commitment, attitude and effort -- they sum up our seven summers together."
Reports suggested that the lack of strong results in IPL had led to the DC management moving on and seeking a new head coach ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2025. The team had finished sixth in IPL 2024 did not qualify for the play-offs in any of the last three years.
In Ponting's first season as coach, Delhi ended up as the wooden spooners in the league but then qualified for the play-offs in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the Capitals made their maiden IPL final appearance, finishing as runners-up to Mumbai Indians.