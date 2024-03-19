IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Returns As Delhi Capitals Captain

Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the team management announced on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
The wicket-keeper batter is returning to professional cricket after 14 months and currently practicing at the pre-season preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.
Pant was involved in a horrific accident back in December 2022 which took him almost one and a half years to come back to competitive cricket. He has also received a clearance to play as a wicket-keeper batter from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Delhi Capitals Chairman and Co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”
Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team have our best wishes.”
The veteran Australian batter David Warner led the side last year in Pant's absence and Delhi Capitals finished ninth in the points table with only five wins in 14 group-stage matches.
DC will play five matches in the first leg of this year's IPL with the first match scheduled against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on 23 March.