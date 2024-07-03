India's T20 World Cup Victory Parade Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

India beat South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on the 29th June to be crowned T20 World Champions. (More Cricket News)
The victorious Indian cricket team will finally return home on Thursday, July 4 after they were stranded in Barbados due to the Category 4 hurricane Beryl that hit the island, seeing airports shutdown, electricity and water supply disrupted.
The team will land in New Delhi in the early hours on Thursday, and will attend a breakfast that has been hosted by the prime minister, Narendra Modi. Post the morning meal, they will have an open-top bus parade from Nariman Point to the iconic Wankhede Stadium at 5:00 PM.
India skipper and BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted on their respective social media platforms X, and asked the fans to join the team for the event. MS Dhoni’s India side that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 last witnessed such a victory parade in India.
When is India’s T20 World Cup victory parade?
India’s T20 World Cup victory parade will begin at 5:00 PM IST on Thursday, July 4.
Where will India’s T20 World Cup victory parade take place?
India’s T20 World Cup victory parade will from the Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Where to watch India’s T20 World Cup victory parade?
India’s T20 World Cup victory parade will be live on the Star Sports Network. The Follow The Blues edition will start at 9:00 AM in the morning, and will be televised in phases at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM respectively.