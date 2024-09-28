The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council is set to meet on Saturday in Bengaluru to finalize several crucial decisions for the 2025 IPL season. (More Cricket News)
Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel, this meeting holds significant importance as it will shape the policies ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Among the key issues to be addressed are retention rules, the right-to-match (RTM) card, and the auction venue.
Major Retention Policy On The Cards
One of the most eagerly anticipated decisions is the retention policy for IPL teams. Sources suggest that the council is considering allowing franchises to retain 5–6 players ahead of the mega auction in 2025. If implemented, this move will provide a significant boost to teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which have invested heavily in maintaining a strong core of players over the years.
For instance, Mumbai Indians could retain top players such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, while CSK could secure their stalwarts like Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and potentially even MS Dhoni if he decides to continue.
RTM Card Under Scrutiny
Another crucial point of discussion is the fate of the Right-to-Match (RTM) card. The RTM card allows teams to match the highest bid for a player during the auction, effectively giving them an extra layer of security to retain key talent. However, several franchises have expressed opposition to this rule, and there is a possibility that the BCCI may eliminate it for the upcoming auction, which would shake up retention strategies.
Auction Venue And Date
The Governing Council is also expected to finalize the venue and date of the 2025 IPL auction. Earlier reports indicated that the auction might be held outside India, with Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Dubai in UAE being the favourite options. The auction is speculated to take place towards the end of November.