Cricket

Lalit Modi Warns IPL Franchise On Hundred Investment: 'Ponzi Scheme, Trying To Fool People'

Multiple IPL franchises are believed to be among the interested parties to buy the 49% stake. Modi has cautioned them calling the tournament a "non-starter league" over which the ECB is unnecessarily creating hype

Lalit-Modi-IPL-Hundred
Lalit Modi. Photo: X/LalitKModi
info_icon

Indian Premier League founder and former chairman Lalit Modi has ripped into the financial projections made by the England and Wales Cricket Board to lure investors ahead of the planned sale of 49% stake of all franchises in The Hundred cricket tournament. (More Cricket News)

Modi has described ECB's privatisation plans for the 4-year-old 100-ball tournament as 'ponzi scheme' and said that the board is "trying to fool people".

Multiple IPL franchises are believed to be among the interested parties to buy the 49% stake. Modi has cautioned them calling the tournament a "non-starter league" over which the ECB is unnecessarily creating hype.

London Spirit women's players. - X/@thehundred
London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In a series of tweets Modi put out ECB's financial projections for the tournament as a whole and each of the eight teams and slammed the board for indicating sums that were "disconnected from reality".

"The ECB’s financial projections for The Hundred, particularly beyond 2026, appear overly optimistic and disconnected from reality. The International TV rights figures make little sense, given the global competition from other cricket leagues like the IPL. It’s unlikely The Hundred will attract the necessary international audience to justify these inflated numbers," Modi wrote in one of his tweets.

ECB has projected an 800% rise in revenue from the Indian market from 2029. Modi believes this is a "hoodwink".

Talking to Cricbuzz, Modi said: "They're trying to fool people like this. International rights are worth zero. If you remove that figure, you remove the sponsorship increase. International market is completely a hoodwink as far as I'm concerned. If you look at all the leagues, none of them are able to make any revenue from overseas markets - whether the SA20 (in South Africa), the Big Bash (in Australia), ILT20 (in UAE) or the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)."

One of Modi's tweet read: "My concern now is that they are trying to lure current @iplt20 owners into this non starter league and building a hype around it that has no justification or guarantees on numbers. Basically a big fat #ponzischeme."

Talking about the value of the franchises, Modi again highlighted that they are grossly overvalued. "They are hoping to get a valuation of 300 million. That is where the issue lies. You can buy the team at $5 million. Maybe, for Lords, you can fancy it and put it for $25 million. It's not a worthwhile proposition," Modi told Cricbuzz.

ECB have not commented on Modi's tweets so far but a senior journalist, quoted by The Guardian, agreed with the IPL founder's assessment.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  2. Lalit Modi Warns IPL Franchise On Hundred Investment: 'Ponzi Scheme, Trying To Fool People'
  3. IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Overtakes Anil Kumble, Becomes Second-Highest Wicket-Taker In Asia - Check Full List
  4. Bangladesh At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  5. Australia At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Highlights, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 2-3 FCG; Borja Herrera Gonzalez's Hat-trick Hands The Gaurs Their First Win
  2. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: OFC Aim For First Points Of Season
  3. East Bengal FC 2-3 FC Goa, ISL: Borja's Hat-Trick Steers The Gaurs To Their First Win As EBFC Boss Cuadrat Feels The Heat
  4. Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Preview, ISL 2024-25: Both Sides Look To Continue Unbeaten Run
  5. No Love Lost For Juventus Boss Thiago Motta Ahead Of Genoa Return
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  2. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  4. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  5. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  3. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares POK With Palestine | Details
  2. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  3. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  4. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  5. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details