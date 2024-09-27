Lalit Modi Warns IPL Franchise On Hundred Investment: 'Ponzi Scheme, Trying To Fool People'

Talking to Cricbuzz, Modi said: "They're trying to fool people like this. International rights are worth zero. If you remove that figure, you remove the sponsorship increase. International market is completely a hoodwink as far as I'm concerned. If you look at all the leagues, none of them are able to make any revenue from overseas markets - whether the SA20 (in South Africa), the Big Bash (in Australia), ILT20 (in UAE) or the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)."