IPL 2026 Season Preview: Three Key Questions And One Boy Wonder

Another first-time winner?

Three teams have never won the IPL and Punjab Kings, the 2025 runners-up, are the front-runners to end their drought. With Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting as guides, Punjab did well to retain its 2025 core. Iyer is the only IPL captain to guide three teams to the final. He scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175 last season. Vice captain Shashank Singh says, “We didn’t cross that last hurdle (in 2025) and everyone is coming this year ... more pumped up, more motivated.”