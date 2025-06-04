Bengaluru Stampede: At Least Eleven Feared Dead In RCB Victory Celebrations

Fans cheer as the bus carrying Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
An injured being taken for treatment following chaos near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
An injured being taken for treatment following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. At least four people were killed and several others suffered injuries in the incident.
An ambulance arrives at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, in Bengaluru.
Fans cheer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Footwear is strewn near one of the gates to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after a stampede caused by frenzied fans celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, center, stands on stage at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans celebrate their team's win in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, in Bengaluru.
Fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.