Bengaluru Stampede: At Least Eleven Feared Dead In RCB Victory Celebrations

At least eleven people are feared dead while several others were injured after chaos broke out near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, after a large number of people gathered to participate in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory celebrations, multiple reports said. Police used mild force to control the crowd and bring the situation under control ahead of a special felicitation at the stadium for the RCB team organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association for winning the Indian Premier League title. According to eye-witnesses, a stampede-like situation emerged as fans thronged the venue of felicitation. Visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious in ambulances to nearby hospitals.