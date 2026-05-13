San Antonio Spurs Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2026: Spurs Take 3-2 Series Lead With Game 5 Win
Victor Wembanyama delivered a dominant response after his Game 4 ejection, finishing with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-97 in Game 5 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. San Antonio raced ahead with hot three-point shooting and controlled the boards throughout, while Minnesota struggled to generate offense. Wembanyama also became the first Spurs player since Tim Duncan in 2002 to record 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half of a playoff game, putting his side one win away from the Western Conference Finals.
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