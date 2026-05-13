San Antonio Spurs Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2026: Spurs Take 3-2 Series Lead With Game 5 Win

Victor Wembanyama delivered a dominant response after his Game 4 ejection, finishing with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-97 in Game 5 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. San Antonio raced ahead with hot three-point shooting and controlled the boards throughout, while Minnesota struggled to generate offense. Wembanyama also became the first Spurs player since Tim Duncan in 2002 to record 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half of a playoff game, putting his side one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, right, drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet, left, during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) scores past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) is pressured by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Timberwolves vs Spurs NBA Basketball-Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) scores against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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