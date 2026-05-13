San Antonio Spurs Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2026: Spurs Take 3-2 Series Lead With Game 5 Win

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, right, drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet, left, during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

1/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





2/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) scores past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





3/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





4/9 Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) is pressured by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





5/9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





6/9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





7/9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





8/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





9/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) scores against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





