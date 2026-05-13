Lionel Messi More Than Doubles MLS Salary To USD 25 Million At Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) is surrounded by security on the field after multiple fans ran onto the pitch during second half MLS soccer against Toronto FC, in Toronto on Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) is surrounded by security on the field after multiple fans ran onto the pitch during second half MLS soccer against Toronto FC, in Toronto on Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP